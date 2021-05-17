Amber Portwood Blasted By Teen Mom Viewers: MTV, Please Fire This Criminal!

Teen Mom fans are painfully aware that Amber Portwood dismisses criticisms as "hate."

She is so focused upon "tuning out the haters" that she sometimes misses some helpful advice from fans.

Other fans of the franchise, however, think that it's too late for Amber to change or redeem herself.

They're calling out MTV for keeping a violent repeat offender like Amber on TV.

Amber Portwood was cast on 16 And Pregnant in 2009.

Sometimes, reality stars take years before their bad behavior is known to the public, or even takes place.

But in Amber's case, viewers didn't have to wait long ... at all.

The Anderson, Indiana native got attention in the worst way just one year later.

In September of 2010, viewers were horrified as they watched Amber commit domestic violence on television.

Her target was Gary Shirley, and it was more than just the partner abuse that chilled them.

Gary refused to defend himself in the face of Amber's assault, and was injured in the process.

The production crew failed to intervene and also neglected to report the crimes to authorities.

That alone was disgusting, and highlights how desperately the reality TV industry needs regulation and oversight.

Some reality shows have made the astounding choice to air an attempted slap or a shove without a disclaimer.

But viewers saw Amber punching, slapping, and choking Gary.

As he descended a flight of stairs, she kicked him in the back. No domestic violence is okay, but this was monstrous.

Instead of acting responsibly, MTV just aired the footage as if it were a normal behavioral problem.

Following an investigation, she was charged with three counts, two of which were felonies.

It was not until that announcement that MTV released a statement, claiming to be working with authorities.

Fortunately, Amber did not fully get away with her crime.

She did later go to prison.

But only after the court seemed to go above and beyond to show her leniency.

Amber's actual time in prison was for drugs, of all things.

For domestic violence, Amber faced only a two-year suspended sentence.

It was all a twisted mockery of justice..

Many consider domestic violence to be a point of no return, where no forgiveness or redemption is possible.

Others, however, pointed to Amber's youth at that time and the fact that, in so many ways, her life just sucked.

While not everyone sees either of those as excuses, others didn't mind when she remained on MTV.

Besides, a lot of fans were just plain interested.

Sometimes, the worst people alive lead fascinating lives.

If someone has obvious personality deficiencies, their terrible choices and actions can be compelling television.

But then ... Amber did it again, not even six years after her release from prison.

In early July of 2019, Amber was again arrested for multiple counts of domestic battery.

This time, her victim was a new baby daddy.

She was accused of abusing Andrew Glennon.

Amber had attacked him while he held their baby, hitting him in the neck.

When he fled to safety with their son, she hacked at the door with a machete.

That nightmare was like something out of a horror movie.

Once again, Amber pleaded guilty to her criminal actions.

And somehow, she was sentenced to probation. Well, lesson learned, we guess.

There are serious flaws in our justice system, and Amber's criminal history highlights several of them.

A missed drug test landed her behind bars, but a grudging guilty plea puts her on probation for domestic violence.

Why, many wonder, do our courts and laws care more about what people put into their own bodies than they do about people being attacked in their own homes?

But viewers are all too aware that they cannot simply change the laws or priorities of our justice system overnight.

What they do seek to change, however, is whether Amber continues to be rewarded for it.

She is still raking in that sweet, sweet Teen Mom money ... as if MTV doesn't care about what she's done.

So, fans are calling out MTV for keeping her on the show.

They've fired people for less -- for much less, even -- and Amber has two DV arrests under her belt.

Will they wait for next time -- with some future baby daddy? -- to cut ties with her? Will they just keep filming her?

The sad truth is that TV networks are businesses, and that is how they make most of their decisions.

The only way for fans to get Amber fired from the show is to hit MTV in the wallet.

That means ratings and advertisers. Otherwise, MTV seems all too happy to continue to make money from Amber's story.