Amber Portwood: I'm Finally Putting My Kids First! I Promise!

Teen Mom fans are all too aware that Amber Portwood hasn't done right by her daughter.

Her daughter is aware of that, too.

Amber has furiously lashed out at criticisms of her, and at the people who actually care for Leah.

Now she seems desperate to "prove" to her followers

On Wednesday, May 26, Amber Portwood shared this filteres selfie on Instagram.

"Ready for a rainy day with my little ones," she wrote in the caption.

"#mom," she tagged the post. "Can't wait."

It seems clear that she is referring to spending time with her children.

She shares Leah with her ex, Gary Shirley.

And she shares James with her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Of course, both Leah and Andrew live with their respective fathers.

This is not by accident. Both fathers were awarded custody.

Amber's lengthy history of behavioral problems and criminal activity has alarmed fans for years.

Amber's strained relationship with Leah was brought to the forefront this year on Teen Mom OG.

Leah didn't want to invited her to the family portion of her birthday party.

Her reasoning was simple: she and Amber don't really have that kind of bond.

However, Gary and Kristina talked Leah into inviting Amber anyway.

Of course ... Amber ended up not showing up to the event.

Fans found this puzzling from a woman who claims to want to be a good "mom" to Leah.

In April, Amber ranted on Instagram, demanding that fans forget about her past behavior.

She wanted fans to forget their sense of judgment ... and, seemingly, their ideas of right and wrong.

Amber complained that people remembering her past actions and misdeeds was holding her back.

Amber addressed people like her who “have a really rough past."

"And you’re at the point in your life where you’re trying to pick yourself back up," she described.

"And," Amber continued, "actually make something of yourself and do better in life."

“Opinions of people who are just negative and ignorant, it doesn’t matter," Amber declared.

She said that this is "because the only opinion that really matters is yours."

“Knowing what you did wrong, picking yourself back up and then sitting there moving forward," Amber insisted, "that is something that’s the key to wisdom, honestly.”

Everyone makes mistakes. Some even break the law. That doesn't make them evil.

However, Amber's indignation makes many fans feel like she doesn't fully appreciate the wrongness of her actions.

That and the fact that she is, well, a repeat offender.

Amber physically assaulted Gary Shirley during their relationship.

Sickeningly, MTV and their production didn't even report the assault until it aired.

(Seriously, reality television needs to be regulated to make sure that domestic violence isn't ignored or covered up)

Then, just a couple of years ago, Amber also physically assaulted Andrew.

She struck him while he carried their baby.

When he locked himself and James in a room for safety, she hacked at the door with a machate. Horror movie stuff.

She has two baby daddies, both of whom were victims of domestic violence that she committed.

That is not the kind of "two for two" that people find inspiring.

And given that Amber committed the same crime so many years apart makes it feel like she never learned a lesson.

Many fans simply do not believe that Amber can change.

Others think that it's too late for it to matter even if she could.

Some misdeeds -- like domestic violence -- are so vile that redemption may simply be impossible.

But it looks like Amber is looking to convince fans that she has changed in terms of her role as a mother.

Fans have seen her not be there for Leah, and Leah is old enough to see that for herself.

It may be too late for Amber to repair her image with anyone but her most diehard fans.