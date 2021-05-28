Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon Explode Over Failed Custody Talks: See You in Court!

Teen Mom fans know Amber Portwood for many things, but putting her kids first isn't really one of them.

Still, she and her latest victim-slash-baby-daddy Andrew Glennon have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle.

This week, the two of them were supposed to have reached an agreement.

But it sounds like they can't agree on anything -- even when the court orders them to.

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood met when Amber was still in a previous toxic relationship.

She and her ex were, to fans' chagrin, trying to work things out on Marriage Boot Camp.

Instead, she ran away from Matt Baier and found comfort in the arms of Andrew.

The two hit it off, and eventually welcomed baby James into the world.

James is now three years old.

But his parents have not been together since that fateful day in early July, 2019.

At that time, a simple dispute related to Fourth of July plans turned into a physical attack.

Amber reportedly struck Andrew repeatedly.

Grimly, this was not a surprise, given that her criminal history already included domestic violence against her previous baby daddy, Gary Shirley.

To the horror of fans, there was even more to it, because Andrew was holding baby James at the time.

Andrew reportedly fled to a room for safety, with James, and locked the door.

Amber, the last person who should own a machete, is said to have then begun hacking at the door like something out of a horror movie.

In the aftermath of Amber's arrest -- which lead to her eventual guilty plea -- Andrew was granted primary physical custody.

The two currently share joint legal custody.

Amber is, at present, permitted three unsupervised visits with James each week.

However, Amber has petitioned to modify the current situation.

Amber is now seeking to have overnight visitation with their preschool-aged son.

In February, the judge ruled on her request -- giving the exes 60 days to come up with a new arrangement through out-of-court mediation.

The Sun reports that Amber and Andrew took part in a mediation on May 24.

However, according to court documents, the mediation was "unsuccessful."

As such, they are expected to return to court in the future to, well, duke it out over their custody plan.

Amber's request to modify visitation to include overnight visits claimed that there was reason.

According to her, there was a "change in circumstances" that she felt could "warrant" an adjustment.

Amber's filing claimed that state guidelines meant that her parenting time should increase and include overnights now that James is 3.

The repeat offender insisted that it is in James' "best interest" that "the current parenting time be modified."

She wants it to "include overnight parenting time."

However, this struggle is not the only part of their custody disagreement.

Amber previously alleged that Andrew violated their custody arrangement.

She claimed that he refused to allow her to see James during the week of Christmas.

She also accused him of neither completing the necessary intake documents nor paying the Parenting Time Coordinator's retainer.

Amber asked the court that her ex be "held in contempt of court." This request was granted.

Though contempt citations can lead to jail time, Andrew was instead fined.

He was ordered to pay $500 towards Amber's attorney fees within the next 30 days.

“[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator," Amber's filing read.

It continued: "and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation."

She said that she was also denied holiday parenting time on October 31 and December 24 of 2019, though this motion was dismissed.

However, Andrew also had a lot to say, providing a calendar from October, November, and December of 2020.

He listed multiple incidents in each month when Amber would cancel or postpone visits from James.

Each time, the reason cited would be Amber allegedly feeling sick, or "weather."