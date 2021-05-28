Alex Rodriguez: I'm Not Trying to Finger-Bang Madison LeCroy, Okay?!?

We may never know what transpired between Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy in the past.

No matter how hard we investigate and how deeply we try to read into quotes from both sides.

However, the disgraced former Major League Baseball player would now like everyone to know something about his future:

He's NOT trying to get busy with the polarizing Southern Charm cast member.

In the wake of his split from fiancee Jennifer Lopez, and in the wake of very strong rumors that J. Lo is back together with ex-lover Ben Affleck, certain segments of the Internet are speculating about Rodriguez.

There's been talk that A. Rod reached out to LeCroy after his romance with Lopez fell apart, which wouldn't be a crazy notion once you consider he's also been accused of cheating on Lopez with this same Bravo personality.

A rep for the ESPN broadcaster says such chatter is total nonsense, however.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories," says the rep. "They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family."

Rodriguez and Lopez called it quits in mid-April.

They released an amicable statement at the time and the latter has never accused the former of doing anything untoward behind her back.

Earlier this year, however, LeCroy herself admitted that Rodriguez slid into her DMs at some point in 2020.

She swore that her relationship with the retired third baseman and admitted steroid user was innocent, but she also admitted that they did have a relationship.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy said on the Season 7 Southern Charm reunion.

“But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

Wait, what?

She's never "physically" seen him? That's an odd way of phrasing things, don't you think?

In a separate interview with Page Six, LeCroy said that she and the former New York Yankees star’s phone calls were harmless, insisting that he’s “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

Rodriguez, for his part, has said through a representative that he's "never met" Madison.

And this may very well be true!

But LeCroy has confessed to FaceTiming with the athlete... and has watched her words very carefully ... and many observers therefore think the two may have spontaneously masturbated while on a call at some point in 2020.

It's really an obvious conclusion to arrive at, don't you think?

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a joint statement to the Today show on April 15.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.

"Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Rodriguez has since penned some kinda profound messages on Instagram, while Lopez has been spotted out, about and very cozy with Affleck, to whom she was engaged in 2003.

“There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”