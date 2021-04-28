Tristan Thompson Accused of Cheating (Again) on Khloe, Slipping "Peek-a-Boo D--k" Inside Model Sydney Chase

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's relationship somehow weathered two major cheating scandals.

Khloe Kardashian, as we are all well aware, has millions of dedicated fans, and this left them bewildered.

Now, an Instagram model has shared that she unwittingly became one of Tristan's latest side pieces.

She shared plenty of NSFW details, too.

Maybe too many. Or not enough.

Depends on your point of view, but 23-year-old Sydney Chase was a guest on the No Jumper podcast recently.

This is when she claimed that she had hooked up with Tristan just a couple of short months ago.

This wasn't a one-time thing, either, according to her tawdry recollection of events. Buckle up ...

“It was a peek-a-boo dick, but, baby, it was good,” Sydney expressed.

That's a colorful way of referring to an uncircumcised penis, and/or one that penetrated her only slightly, and repeatedly, inserting and un-inserting itself, rather than sliding all the way in.

Either way, it is a turn of phrase that now lives rent-free in our minds.

Sydney also insisted that she did not know that she was a side piece, which seems more difficult to believe than the fact that we just spent time researching the phrase peek-a-boo d--k.

"He told me he was not in a relationship anymore," Sydney described.

"So," she reasoned, "I said OK."

She adds: “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”

In fact, Sydney said that she directly asked Tristan "Are you single?"

This is when he allegedly told her "yes."

Of course, he's most definitely not.

"It happened, and then I found out he was not single," Sydney claimed, and at that point, "I cut him off."

On Monday, Sydney took to TikTok to follow up her interview, as you can see in our accompanying video.

“Yes the Tristan rumors are true,” Sydney wrote.

“The last time we had contact ... was the day after his daughter's birthday party," she shared.

Sydney added: "Besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview."

True of course celebrated her third birthday earlier this month, meaning this romance was taking place in April. Of 2021.

Sweet little True's party was just two weeks ago ... though Tristan could not attend due to being out of town for a game.

Sydney posted her TikTok video to issue an apology ... but she was not retracting her story.

"I did disclose personal information about Tristan," she acknowledged.

"That's not okay," Sydney affirmed, "and I shouldn't have done that."

Sydney then emphasized: “Me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."

"We did have past relations;" she alleged.

"I then found out he was in a relationship," Sydney recalled, "and I ended things.”

At that point, Sydney shared more specifics about the alleged affair with the NBA star.

“We first met [in] November — November 11th to be exact," she detailed.

"And," Sydney claimed, "that’s when everything started."

We of course must emphasize in all fairness that there is not currently any proof that Sydney is telling the truth.

It's a very believable story, but that does not make it truthful.

It is likely that Khloe will soon learn for herself if it is accurate ... if she has not already, and if she's willing to face reality.

Khloe has, one has to assume, given that they have a child together, seen Tristan's penis for herself at least once.

So she would know if he is circumcised or if he has a "peek-a-boo" situation as described. (If that's what she means.)

If Tristan turned out to be circumcised, well, Khloe might not broadcast that, but she'd know in her heart that it's a lie.

If Sydney was stating that as a bluff, it was a considerable risk.

In what many activists call an appalling systemic violation of human rights, the US routinely circumcises infants.

This irreversible genital surgery has been performed on an estimated three-quarters (or more) of American penises.

So if Sydney was taking a shot in the dark, it was very risky - and regardless, it's unforgettable.

Chase using such memorable language means that everyone's going to remember that detail.

But ... how is Khloe going to react?

When it comes to Khloe and Tristan we are reminded of the story of the scorpion and the frog.

Famously, the scorpion hitches a ride with the frog, explaining that stinging it would be against its own interests.

The scorpion then stings the frog anyway, because it's in its nature. They both die in the river.

Fortunately, cheating is not lethal.

Unfortunately, this means that Khloe has been "stung" more than once now. This is at least three that have been reported.

Even so, if you'll bear with us, she keeps offering to ferry the same scorpion across the river, hoping for different results.

There are plenty of women would be happy to be Tristan's partner and baby mama without demanding monogamy.

They'd enjoy the fame, the money, the "peek-a-boo dick" for that matter.

But Khloe wants fidelity from her partner. Even before Sydney, it seemed clear that she was not going to get that from Tristan.

Clear to fans, anyway. Likely, on a more private level, clear to her family.

But whether it's her own emotions for Tristan, a desire to prove everyone wrong, or emotional scars from her parents' divorce ...

... Khloe has seemed hellbent on remaining with Tristan, no matter how many times he betrays her.

Maybe this will be the final straw for their relationship.

Or perhaps this will turn out to be a bold lie that doesn't carry any water.

Either way, we're glad that Sydney apologized for oversharing.

A guy's dong is his own business, even if he's a cheater.