Travis Barker to Kourtney Kardashian: All Day I Dream About Boning You!

It's easy to forget all these years later, but the Kardashian media empire began with Kim's sex tape.

So it should come as no surprise that the entire Kard-clan is pretty candid when it comes to their romantic lives.

Still, we were a little surprised by the extremely horny nature of Travis Barker's latest social media tribute to girlfriend Kourntey.

As you're probably aware Travis and Kourtney have been dating for a few months, but the relationship is moving faster than most, partially due to the fact that the two single parents have known each other for over a decade.

Generally, Kourtney holds off on introducing new boyfriends to her kids.

In this case, it wasn't an issue, as Kourt's kids have grown up with Travis' and they were well-acquainted with the Blink-182 drummer before he started dating their mom.

Thankfully, all tykes involved are too young to use social media without supervision.

If they were let off the leash and allowed to roam Instagram freely, they would probably be shocked by some of Travis' remarks about Kourtney.

Earlier this week, Travis posted the photo below, in which he can be seen tossing one of his sticks into the air during what we assume was an epic, outdoor drum solo.

At first glance, the pic might seem innocent and unremarkable.

But the caption seems to have stopped a lot of Travis' followers in their tracks mid-scroll:

"All day I dream about sex w/ you," Travis wrote.

Again, on its own, there's nothing terribly outlandish about that.

After all, we suppose it's possible that Travis is just a really big fan of the Korn song "A.D.I.D.A.S." (which contains the lyrics "all day I dream about sex").

Someone has to be fond of that forgotten nü-metal classic, right?

But if you click on the pic, you can see that Travis tagged two people in it:

One of them was the photographer, who goes by the name of Clemente.

And the other one was Kourtney Kardashian.

Needless to say, it's probably Kourt that Travis fantasized about boning, and not his buddy Clem.

So why the photo of Travis playing the drums?

Well, perhaps he's suggesting that banging the drums and banging Kourtney are his two favorite activities.

Or it's possible that he enjoys tossing the famously petite Kourtney in the air, just as he's doing to his stick in this photo.

Or maybe Travis is inviting the viewer to imagine what Kourt does with his stick.

Another possibility is that we're thinking way too long and hard about a photo that Travis probably posted and then forgot about five minutes later.

Speaking of long and hard ... we kid, we kid.

We won't dissect this post anymore, except to say it's a reminder of just how serious Travis and Kourtney have gotten in a very short period of time.

Kourtney isn't quite as private as Kendall Jenner, but she keeps a much lower profile than Kim, Kylie, or Khloe.

So if she's cool with Travis posting about their sex life, it's a safe bet that she's planning to remain his number one groupie for a very long time.