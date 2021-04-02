Tori Spelling Fakes Pregnancy, Gets Absolutely Roasted on Instagram

As you're probably aware, it was April Fools' Day yesterday, and as usual, the celebs did their best to give their peasant followers a chuckle.

Very, very few non-comedian celebs are capable of pulling off a good social media prank, but that doesn't stop them from trying, bless their hearts.

This year's biggest fail probably belonged to Tori Spelling, who posted a "joke" that was both objectively unfunny and wildly insensitive. Double whammy!

Tori posted this photo to her Instagram page, along with a caption reading simply, "No. 6".

Since Tori has five children already, many fans understandably jumped to the conclusion that the 47-year-old actress is currently pregnant.

Others, however, quickly saw this post for what it was:

A really bad attempt at an April Fools' prank.

Yes, in 2021, Tori somehow still thinks the old "fake pregnancy" gag is top-notch material.

As you might expect, many of the commenters on this post didn't find the joke quite so funny.

This sort of situation probably requires no explanation at this point, but here's a brief rundown in case you're wondering what all the fuss is about:

Pregnancy is a very big deal.

And so are miscarriages, and so is infertility.

For millions of people, these things are the ultimate sensitive subjects, so they're really not fodder for some Z-list celebrity's dumb Instagram prank.

Fortunately, we don't need to point that out to Tori, as many, many commenters already did so:

“I really hope you aren’t using a pregnancy as an April fools joke considering there are so many women out there who wish they could have just one child. You have been blessed with 5, please have compassion and empathy. This is nothing to joke about!” one person wrote, according to Hollywood Life.

“If it’s an april fools joke it is utterly distasteful for all those women who suffer miscarriages," another added.

“If this is an April fools shame on you. Pregnancy is not a practical joke!” a third chimed in.

“If this is an April’s fools joke, it’s really tone deaf and insensitive to the millions of women who struggle with infertility or who’ve had a miscarriage,” yet another pointed out.

Another user reminded Tori that a post like this could be “hurtful” to many of her followers, writing, “I hope this isn’t a April fools joke. Many many woman can’t conceive and this is hurtful.”

Amazingly, the post has yet to be deleted, and Tori has not yet apologized for it.

Seems like a weird thing to risk career death over, but then again, Spelling's "career" was on life support to begin with.

Tori has been broke for years, which is surprising, as she was born into a life of incredible wealth, and at one point, she was a mildly successful actress.

In 2019, Tori was forced to relocate from Calabasas to Topanga, which is the SoCal equivalent of moving out of your apartment and into the nearest McDonald's bathroom (sorry, Topanga!)

So we guess it makes sense that she's resorted to these tactics -- we just with Tori could be desperate without hurting other people.