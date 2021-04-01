Thomas Ravenel: Kathryn Will NEVER Have Custody of Our Kids Again!

Earlier this year, Kathryn Dennis lost custody of her children, who are now with their father.

Disgraced former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel says that this will never change.

In fact, he says that if he died or if "false" allegations put him in prison, his kids would go to foster care.

As if that weren't enough, he went on a tirade, implying that Kathryn was somehow behind the assault allegations against him.

Like any jackass with a lack of impulse control who's never faced real consequences, Thomas Ravenel loves to tweet and delete.

"I have been told in no uncertain terms," he wrote at the beginning of one of his latest Twitter sprees.

"That if something were to happen to me," the infamous criminal continued.

"Or if false allegations were brought against me," Thomas continued.

Unable to get to the point to save his life, he added "forcing me into a desperate situation."

Prison. He means prison.

"That I’d not lose the kids to Kathryn," Thomas announced.

"But rather," he revealed, "they’d go to DSS and into Foster Care."

Thomas offered nothing to back that up except his own words, of course.

"Infer what you will," Thomas continued in another tweet.

"The people who do this for a living have informed me of this," he alleged.

Thomas has since deleted this spontaneous announcement, but the internet is forever:

Apologies of course for the lightmode screenshots.

One of the (many) replies noted that "dirty laundry should stay behind closed doors."

However, Thomas claimed that he had to disparage the mother of his (first two) children publicly, because of ... Bravo?

“Every false allegation is broadcast internationally," Thomas insisted.

(We cannot think of any false allegations made against Thomas recently ... but didn't he plead guilty in court a couple of years ago?)

"Yet you’re suggesting I not defend myself against this huge network onslaught?” he notorious douchecanoe griped.

“Just repeating the facts ma’am," Thomas told another reasonable critic.

"Sorry they disrupt the narrative you want to believe from online Tabloid journalism,” he complained.

One can imagine how having a criminal record like Thomas' might make one want to have others doubt what they read and hear.

In yet another now-deleted tweet, Thomas implied that Kathryn somehow masterminded the allegations against him.

“The best way to predict the future is to examine the past,” Thomas wrote.

“Before I met Kathryn (50 years), I’d never been accused of assaulting anyone," he said. "Within [five]years of knowing her there have been [four] such allegations. HMM.”

Well, he'd never been accused of anything in public before that. Well, not accused of rape.

Many who have read the details of reports made to police concluded that perhaps there have been past accusers, paid to be silent.

That is speculation, however. Thomas clearly wanted readers to overlook one major fact.

That fact is that Thomas was not always famous.

Before Southern Charm, his primary claim to fame was being the scion of a political dynasty who threw it all away for drugs.

(That was for the best, though, since he's an awful person and should not have any role in politics)

We have no idea if Thomas' now-deleted tweets reflect anything that he was actually told.

But it may be true.

If it is, he shouldn't have said it, but he's an awful person so it's no surprise either way that he tweeted it out to the world.