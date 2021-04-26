The Kardashians Won't Endorse Caitlyn Jenner for Governor: We Know She'd Be Bad!

Despite any number of reasons why it's a bad idea, Caitlyn Jenner is running to be Governor of California.

No one is particularly happy about this, no matter their political leanings.

But that could potentially change if the Kardashian public relations engine gets to work as they have in the past.

Is Cait going to call on her extended family to help her campaign?

TMZ reports that Caitlyn Jenner spoke to her family before announcing her campaign last week.

She was giving them a head's up.

And no, she does not expect that they will be using their powerful brand to promote her on the campaign trail.

There are two main reasons for this.

The first is because of Caitlyn's political leanings.

The second is that, well, she and Kris are divorced. It's awkward.

For the first, remember, shortly after coming out, Cait mentioned that she was against marriage equality.

Though she later changed her mind, this very much set the tone of how people saw her.

She was trans, but still held to so many conservative, even bigoted, views unless they directly impacted her.

And then of course was Caitlyn's vocal support for disgraced former president Donald Trump.

She was mentioned during the Republican debates, and Cait used her show to vocally support him as he ran.

Cait did later disavow Trump after his anti-trans agenda was full swing, but ... by then it was too late, wasn't it?

Meanwhile, despite their own monumental, nauseating wealth, the Kardashians are politically to the left.

This has meant everything from endorsements of Democratic candidates to personal causes.

Kim, in particular, has been vocal and politically active about the topic of prison reform.

TMZ does note that Kim and Caitlyn have a good relationship and feel a lot of mutual admiration.

But that doesn't mean that she necessarily wants Cait to be Governor.

She didn't even endorse Kanye's farcical run for the presidency, so why would she do that for Caitlyn?

Caitlyn is running for a special recall election against incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom.

While there are many legitimate issues with Newsom's governing, one of the major issues has been the pandemic.

Angry, entitled people who resent that there were ever any lockdowns, mandates, or business closures want him out.

This is on top of other issues, of course, that are more legitimate.

For example, there was a massive fraud scandal in the state government.

Newsom was also spotted dining out with friends, something that many of us have not done since early March 2020, while telling Californians to stay home.

Some have been suggesting that Caitlyn's run is counterintuitively progressive.

After all, she is a trans woman who could be a Republican frontrunner to be Governor to 13% of all Americans.

That certainly is a milestone in terms of trans representation. It would be an even bigger milestone if she won.

But just as with women, Black, and gay candidates who have crossed similar barriers in the past on GOP platforms ... that's not the case.

When members of marginalized groups run for office, the celebration is about more than just breaking barriers.

They need to actually make life better for the marginalized people whom they represent.

Caitlyn's politics are, what's the word ... bad. Being trans doesn't magically change that.

She has lived with extreme wealth for so many decades that it's hard for her to imagine a better world.

After all, if this world has worked for her, she's not looking to make any drastic changes.

Cait has already scandalized Kim with ignorant but unsurprising tweets about the release of prisoners.

She has gone after Newsom on Twitter for releasing prisoners in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim, an advocate for prison reform, knows that this kind of punitive mindset makes communities worse, not safer.

So no, Caitlyn should not be Governor. She's not qualified in terms of platform or experience.

That does not mean that people cannot be patient with Cait as a celebrity.

She has evolved on some issues after coming out. Over time, perhaps she will evolve on others.

Many believe that Caitlyn does not expect to win.

After all, Trump-loyalists hate her for disavowing their orange savior, and transphobes hate her because they're bigots.

It is speculated that she's doing this run because she feels like it, and in the hopes that it will boost her brand.

I have to confess that even non-Californians are clearly unhappy with her run as a publicly visible trans conservative.

Personally, I had a dream Sunday night that she had acquired a suit that gave her superpowers, and was using them for evil.

I don't buy into psychoanalysis because I'm not a hack, but clearly this was how my mind processed the news.

Meanwhile, if anyone in the extended Kardashian family were to run and actually win, our guess is Kim.

Studying the law, distancing herself from Kanye ... these seem like moves that someone would make to prepare for eventual candidacy.

Our advice? Start on a city council or in the state legislature. Get some experience before running to govern 40 million Americans.