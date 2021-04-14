The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who's the Early Favorite for Katie Thurston?

As we all know by now, Katie Thurston is looking for love.

The popular ex-Bachelor suitor will kick off her run as The Bachelorette in fewer than two months.

According to our first real SPOILER of the year, meanwhile, not only is Thurston in the market for a husband... but she may have already found one!

Earlier this week, Reality Steve -- the man who never fails to know absolutely everything about The Bachelor and/or The Bachelorette -- Tweeted out the identity of Thurston's early favorite.

He revealed the name of the contestant who will receive this Bachelorette's highly-coveted First Impression Rose.

Who will it be?

None other than... Greg Grippo!

Greg Grippo is 27 years old and a resident of Edison, New Jersey.

He was actually cast on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, yet didn't make the final cut.

Grippo also graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a degree in business administration and management, but it hasn't gotten him very far because the guy has no jobs listed on his LinkedIn profile at the moment.

Hey... that may just mean he'll have extra time on his hands to spend with Thurston.

If she picks Grippo in the end, that is.

It's not every season (or close to it) that the First Impression Rose recipient goes on to also earn the final rose.

But we'll find out this summer when Grippo competes against all these other Thurston suitors.

What else do we know about The Bachelorette Season 17?

It's filming in New Mexico and everyone involved will remaiin quarantined on the grounds of the resort.

Shooting is expected to wrap up at the end of April, however, which means we may soon be privy to the ultimate Bachelorette spoilers: Katie's final four, hometown date contestants and actual winner.

The season premiere, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.

The other major news, of course, is that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will co-host the new season.

Following Chris Harrison's decision to step aside as emcee of the franchise, after his mishandling of a race-based scandal on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, executives have announced that Harrison will remain on the sidelines.

At least when it comes to Thurston, who has come out and said she wants nothing to do with Harrison.

Could Chris return to lead the season helmed by Michlelle Young this summer?

Yes, in our opinion. He very well could.

That's a story for another day, however.

This story is about Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo and the non-zero percent chance that the latter ends up as the former's fiance later this year.

If so, he'll have some stiff competition for Katie's affection on his hands. And we mean this literally.

Yes, that's a vibrator joke, you guys.

Because we all know Katie Thurston likes her vibrator.