The Bachelorette Premiere Date: REVEALED!

As of this writing, we do not know whether or not Katie Thurston will bring her vibrator along for her run as the next Bachelorette.

We do now know, however, when the beautiful brunette will debut in this role.

ABC announced Thurston's premiere date on Wednesday, April 7, while also giving fans their very first look at Katie in the role.

Here it is:

The 17th season of this franchise, meanwhile, will kick off on June 7, while the same network also confirmed today that Bachelor in Paradise will return on August 16.

This, of course, will be a unique year for The Bachelorette.

Following a lengthy, race-based controversy on this past season of The Bachelor, producers said this spring that 2021 will feature a pair of Bachelorette leads.

First up will be Thurston, who was eliminated fairly early on by Matt James; then, this winter, Michelle Young, will take on this challenging gig.

Among the other major changes?

Chris Harrison will not serve as host on Katie's season.

Instead, with ABC essentially punishing Harrison for insensitive remarks he made during Matt's Bachelor season when it came to suitor Rachael Kirkconnell and her past social media posts...

... Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will anchor Season 17.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette," read a statement from the network in mid-March.

"We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing.

"In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season...

"We are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks."

Back to Thurston, however:

She made a name for herself as "Vibrator Girl" almost immediately upon her Bachelor introduction... thanks to her decision to bring her favorite sex toy along when she met James.

She also earned praise from viewers around the nation because she stood up to bullies inside the resort that housed the suitors and basically told them to shut the f--k up.

For a brief period of time, there was chatter about Thurston being too racy for The Bachelorette gig, but executives appear willing to roll the proverbial dice.

Katie's season is currently filming in New Mexico and it will once again feature the star and her aspiring husbands quarantined on their own.

So much for those expensive and exotic vacations.

As for where Thurston comes down on Harrison and the scandal that enguled Bachelor Nation for nearly all of Matt's recent season?

"I stand with other alumni who have expressed that learning & growth require time," Thurston has Tweeted.

"I hope that Chris Harrison continues to take more time to step away while sincerely educating himself & dedicating himself to the work," she continued.

"We can all grow and do better with time, and I hope he does."

Will you be tuning in to see if Katie Thurston can find love on The Bachelorette?