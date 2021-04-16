Teresa Giudice Accused of Promoting Fraudulent Business: What is She Thinking?!

Right now, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's boyfriend is in the hot seat as his exes speak out.

But Tre herself may be some major in hot water, too.

Giudice, who as we know served time in prison for fraud, is accused of promoting a fraudulent business to her fans.

Given her history, that is a worrisome claim.

A fan blog called @therealbadfashions took a break from humorous memes to share something more serious.

"Can someone remind Teresa what she went to prison for?" the blog's caption began.

"Oh yeah, FRAUD," the caption stated in reference to the above screenshot of Tre.

"I mean I get she wears faux," the Instagram blogger wrote.

"But," the blogger shared, "this is actually really dangerous what she's doing."

"She's actually PROMOTING A FRAUD BUSINESS now," the account accused.

"This is what we call a 'dummy business,'" the account alleged.

The caption explained: "Basically they will setup multiple sites, pages, etc"

"And you will pay for a service and/or goods," they wrote, "(in this case luxury brand shoes)."

"They will take your funds," the caption reads, "and have no intention of giving you anything you paid for."

"They will not respond (maybe once, if you're lucky) to your emails, calls, complaints," the blogger described.

"And," the account accused, they will "just steal your money."

"PLEASE. DO NOT CLICK OR BUY ANYTHING FROM THIS SITE," the fan account begged.

"No matter how tempting the price may be," they added.

"This will lead you down the path of loss of funds," the blogger warned, "and potentially identity theft."

"Teresa is obviously not a smart person," the blogger lamented.

"But this also goes to show you she has learned zero about fraud," the account observed.

The blogger continued: "or her time away from her family because she was in jail."

"This shows she is profiting from the fraud," the blogger accused.

"Promos are not for free," the account noted, "and she has her price."

The blogger added "just like any other housewife you see on social promoting something."

"@bravotv come get your girl," the caption concluded.

The site in question is Shope Ta Sape.

And the blogger showed viewers that attempts to find more about the site lead to dead ends.

To be clear, Teresa is not accused of knowingly participating in any sort of fraud or scam operation.

Instead, the account describes a fake business that is merely a front - and might be playing her.

Just as an establishment like that could fool potential customers, they could fool a Housewife.

How?

By simply DMing a famous person with a nice looking offer that seems simple and profitable, it could work.

They'd say "hey, we'll send you products, money, a discount code for your fans, in exchange for a promo."

You would be surprised how little paperwork there can be ... and might not be surprised to see someone fall for it.

But it's up to anyone (or their manager) to do their due diligence. Which it looks like might not have been done.

Is it a legitimate product? Is it going to poison someone? Or is it some sort of scam?

Weight loss teas and similar products are criticized for being predatory and misleading.

Rarely do you see a big-name celebrity (and Teresa is one of the better known Housewives) promote something that is a total scam.

We here at THG cannot attest as to whether the accused business is merely a front or if the blogger was wrong, of course.

All that we can say is that we're sure that no one thinks that Teresa is in on any alleged deals.

It is always smart to be as aware as reasonably possible of who you're doing business with.

And it never hurts to research a company before you buy from them!