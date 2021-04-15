Teresa Giudice Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Accused of Being Horny Sex Fiend by Multiple Exes

Things between Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are so serious these days.

It's not just that she's head over heels for him. He's even met her ex-husband.

But there are some eyebrow raising reports that have come out.

And Tre's former friend Kim DePaola has heard a lot about Luis.

Kim D is no longer Teresa's friend or castmate, but that doesn't mean that she no longer hears things.

Recently, she was a guest on the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

There, she opened up about all that she knows -- and some that she wishes that she didn't -- about Teresa's new man.

“He has a history,” Kim DePaola reported.

“He has a history of a few women that were in his life," she detailed.

These are women, Kim noted, "that don’t think very highly of him."

"They said that there was, you know, some forms of abuse," Kim explained.

She clarified: "I haven’t heard about physical."

Kim continued: "it’s more mental abuse [and] locking them out of their houses."

"You know, things like that," Kim explained.

"[His exes say] that he’s a narcissist – all that kind of stuff," she observed.

Kim shared that she also heard "that he has interesting sexual preferences."

"And he has – he’s the manager of some sex club out of Allendale, New Jersey," Kim announced.

She described Luis as vindictive and as a cheater.

According to her, she knows this because some of his exes reached out to her, specifically.

“I think he cheated on most of them," Kim opined.

"He came on very strong with them," she said, "and then he somehow turns against them."

“And then they have to… they have to watch their back," Kim expressed.

Kim explained "because certain things happen to them, like one girl saying her tires were slashed.”

“He was with a girl the day he met Teresa,” she reported.

Kim added: “He was living with someone and he went in and he was telling the girl, ‘My gosh, I met Teresa Giudice.'"

"And," Kim continued, "she goes, ‘I don’t care, whatever.’"

According to her, "He made a big deal of it and then one day he just never came home."

"And that’s how he broke up with her for Teresa," Kim described.

"So, you know, he’s got a little history," she characterized.

Kim even went as far as to pull out her phone to show the host some receipts.

One of these was an alleged private message about Luis' supposed ties to a sex club called Sacred Sexuality Meetup.

“He’s the organizer, he’s [the manager],” Kim claimed of Luis' role in the alleged sex club.

“Yeah, I think it’s, you know, a swingers type. Yeah," she suggested.

"Organizer, member since 2016," Kim insisted.

"Listen," Kim said, "Teresa talks about sex all the time [and] she might not have a problem with it.”

In fact, according to her, Teresa is happy right now because she has met her "narcissist match."

"She's loving her life right now," Kim described.

"Oh my gosh, dancing in a private jet, you know what I mean?” Kim asked.

“He’s coming on strong, [and] God only knows spending all kinds of money on her," she continued.

Kim described this love-bombng and said "and she fell for him."

Kim shared: "Like, I’ve heard that he’s very charming and she fell for him.”

“I saw in an interview she did [and] she was gushing," she added.

"Like, she was gushing that she’s in love so God bless her," Kim said unconvincingly.

"Let’s just hope that two narcissists met their match," Kim suggested.

"It looks like [he has money.]," she added.

Kim explained: "I mean, they’re flying [and] you’ve gotta pay for a private jet.”

“She’s done me dirty…. bad,” Kim said of Teresa.

“But I would never wish [for] her to meet someone who was going to do something bad to her," she affirmed.

Kim reiterated: "I would never.”

“I’m really not going to try to talk smack about this guy,” Kim claimed.

“I don’t know him. I’m only saying what I heard from the horse’s mouth," she explained.

Kim specified: "From the women that he was with."

Kim just knows "that there are some things that have gone on that brings me pause."

She describes these as things "that makes me gasp a little bit."

"He’s in the limelight now, so he can’t do to Teresa what he did to them," Kim reasoned.

Kim explained "because everyone in the world’s gonna know."

"She’s an international reality star!" she pointed out.

"Some people hate her, but she’s beloved," Kim acknowledged.

"So," Kim continued, "he’s not going to get away with that."

She allowed: "So, he might be on his best behavior. We’ll see.”

Kim's motives in saying all of this may be suspect, but she's not the only one who's "heard things" about Luis.

Page Six reported how Luis allegedly became unhappy with one ex if she didn't meet his sexual demands.

Those demands? Sex as often as four times per day.

Another sued him, reporting that he would "punish" her for not giving him sex on demand.

“He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” Vanessa Reiser reported in court papers during a 2020 legal action.

“If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me," she continued.

Vanessa described: "He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”

Fellow New Jersey native Paula Sanchez was once Luis' fiancee.

Apparently, the two of them had constant fights about his raging horndog status.

Additionally, he is described as having "love bombed" other women, which some fans believe he's doing to Teresa.