Taylor McKinney: Ryan Edwards Should Have to Take a Drug Test Before He Sees Bentley!

There's no denying that Ryan Edwards is a bad dad.

In fact, some have gone so far as to call him the worst baby daddy in the history of Teen Mom.

And considering this is the franchise that has brought the likes of David Eason and Adam Lind into our living rooms, that's really saying something.

While there's reason to believe that Ryan is negligent and short-tempered with his other kids, it's Bentley who suffers the worst of it.

To his credit, instead of just giving up on his crappy dad, the 12-year-old has been doing his best to repair their relationship.

Weeks ago, on an episode of Teen Mom OG, Bentley revealed that he would like to start attending therapy with Ryan.

Ryan was resistant to the idea at first, and he dreamed up a series of increasingly ridiculous arguments to avoid having to talk about his feelings in the presence of his son.

At one point, he even alleged that Maci Bookout chose the therapist herself.

We know Ryan isn't terribly involved with his kids' lives, but someone probably should have told him that parents usually pick out their kids' medical practitioners.

Amazingly, the responsible adults in his life finally wore Ryan down, and on last night's TMOG season finale he actually attended a solo session with his son's therapist.

“My goal for this is just to get the truth out, the good, bad and the ugly, even if it’s something about me that maybe will be hard to tell him, that way, whether he believes it or not, at least he’s heard it and once you hear it you can never unhear it so, it’ll always be in the back of his mind,” he explained.

”Hopefully it’ll work out.”

“I think it’s a big step in the right direction. I’m happy for your dad,” Maci said when she heard the news.

Perhaps not surprisingly, her husband, Taylor McKinney, was a bit more skeptical

“If Bentley and Dr. Ed feel comfortable bringing Ryan into a session, I think [Ryan] should take a drug test cause the few things he shows up to, he doesn’t look sober to me, in my opinion,” Taylor said.

Obviously, if anyone is aware of the dangers that Ryan brings to any situation, it's Maci.

She's the one who got the entire Bookout family fired from Teen Mom OG and temporarily banned Ryan from seeing his eldest son.

But she's also been clear about the fact that she would like for Bentley to have a relationship with Ryan -- and she apparently feels that therapy is a step in the right direction.

“I’m just worried about Bentley right now,” she retorted.

“Therapy is one thing that like, if you do it once, it’s actually one of the things that you’re like ‘I’m actually oddly relieved after that I’m gonna do that again maybe.’ We’ll see, it’s a step.”

It's a step, indeed -- unfortunately, we might not see where it goes, as the reunion that starts next week could be Ryan's final appearance on the show.

Hey, maybe if he sticks with the therapy, Maci will let him back on!