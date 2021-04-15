Taylor McKinney: Ryan Edwards' Parents Turned Him Into a Loser!

So a season of Teen Mom OG has come to an end, and once again, Ryan Edwards came off looking ... not great.

In fact, this might have been Ryan's most embarrassing season to date, which is really saying something.

In recent episodes, we saw Ryan bully his son Bentley and rebuff the boy's efforts to repair their relationship through therapy.

Through it all, Ryan was supported and enabled by his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, who revealed that they will "always" side with Ryan regardless of how badly he treats his son.

Some fans might point to the seasons of Teen Mom which documented Ryan's heroin addiction as his most embarrassing.

But at least in the days when he was waging a war against substance abuse, he may have had an excuse for his behavior.

Now, Ryan is acting out simply because he's an angry, bitter human being -- and the worst of his vitriol is directed at his own son.

With all of this going on, it's not surprising that the taping of this year's reunion special was especially tense.

As we reported previously, the Moms each filmed their segments of the reunion close to home due to Covid restrictions.

Producers likely hoped that this would result in a reduced threat of violence -- but that proved not to be the case for Maci Bookout's cast of characters.

First, Ryan refused to join Maci on stage.

That led to a situation in which Taylor McKinney and Larry nearly came to blows.

Now, the reunion special is almost upon us -- part one will air Tuesday on MTV -- and the first previews reveal that the rumors of high drama were 100 percent accurate.

“You got something to say. Sit down here and say it,” an irate Taylor shouts at one point.

“You’re a sorry son of a bitch,” McKinney adds, presumably addressing Larry.

“Excuse me?!” Jen Edwards can be heard to remark.

The Edwards clan has gone on the record as saying that they believe Maci is the cause of the latest tension between Ryan and Bentley.

In a recent interview with In Touch, however, Maci claims that nothing could be further from the truth.

She tells the tabloid that she "raised Bentley to be an individual” and to “feel however he feels.”

“Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me. So, there’s that. Really nothing else to say,” Bookout adds.

All of this comes on the heels of news that Maci got Ryan and his family fired from Teen Mom OG.

Ryan has yet to respond to the news publicly, but Mackenzie confirmed it on Instagram while announcing a new business venture.

“We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that,” she told her social media followers.

“We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.

“I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” Standifer added.

“I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers, and I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality, and I’m so excited.”

So the reunion special will likely be the Edwards family's final appearance on TMOG.

Hey, at least they went out with a bang!