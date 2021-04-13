Tamra Judge to Jen Shah: You are SUCH an Idiot!

Tamra Judge has a few thoughts about Jen Shah.

Well, to be more precise, we supposed, Tamra Judge has one thought about Jen Shah.

And, thankfully for celebrity gossip and reality television fans around the world, she's very happy to share it with us.

Shah, as you likely know by now, was arrested on March 30.

She was charged at the time with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering; two things which may sound confusing and/or maybe even harmless.

But the details of Shah's alleged crimes are truly heinous.

In short, she's accused of lying to people across the country -- most of them elderly and vulnerable -- about phony business opportunities... and then selling their information to various companies.

Shah has pleaded not guilty in court.

And she's also said the following to a fan online:

“I am innocent of these charges. Please don’t believe this. They are accusations. We will prove my innocence."

Judge has taken note of Jen's claim here... and yet.

Appearing on the podcast "Realitea with Derek Z," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star held nothing back when it came to the scandal.

“If you are doing illegal stuff, you’re an idiot, and if you’re doing illegal stuff and you go on a reality show, you’re a special type of idiot,” Judge said of Shah.

“Why go on reality TV if you’re doing criminal acts?

"You’re just asking for it.”

What about being innocent until one is proven guilty?

Sure, yes. Judge acknowledges this is the case for Shah.

But come on, she can't help but insist.

What has Jen Shah been thinking?!?

In a statement to the press, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Shah was thinking she'd get even richer by preying on the weak.

Consider this scathing quote:

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television... allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah... were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money."

From what we've heard, Shah will continue to appear on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which is expected to debut later this year.

“Production sees this as a great story line,” an insider tells Us Weekly of the arrest and controversy.

“They’re going to use as much footage as they can that they’re legally allowed to use."

Shah is very unlikely to be asked back for Season 3 at least. So that's something, we suppose.

Although Bravo has yet to comment officially on the bruhaha, Andy Cohen did briefly address the situation on his radio show.

“Oy vey! I’m waiting to see how it plays out,” the host/producer said on April 2.

“I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

That's a fair statement, but let's be frank:

Does anyone out there think this isn't true?