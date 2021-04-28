Sydney Chase: Who is Tristan Thompson's New Side Piece?

For many years, Tristan Thompson was known for being a banger, making his mark in the NBA as a tough power forward who did lots of dirty work inside the paint.

Now, however?

Thompson is likely best known for still being a banger... of random women he meets away from the court and with whom he sleeps.

See what we did there??

Yes, the dude is a force, and a player ... even when (or especially when) in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

The professional basketball player, of course, is the father of Khloe's adorable young daughter, True.

He cheated on Kardashian when she was many months pregnant with the child... and then cheated on Khloe again after she actually forgave him for the original misdeed.

To her credit, Khloe never really trashed Thompson, keeping him in her life for the sake of young True and even getting back together with the baller some time around the middle of 2020.

And now he's allegedly cheated on her.

Yes, again.

Indeed, it's time to meet Sydney Chase.

A 23-year old model, Chase was a guest on the "No Jumper" podcast this week and then recorded a follow-up TikTok video.

In both appearances, she spoke in rather frank and NSFW detail about her relationship with Tristan, starting with this juicy nugget:

“It was a peek-a-boo d--k but baby it was good."

In other, less hilarious words?

Sydney Chase is saying that Thompson is uncircumsized. Or that he inserted himself inside her, then uninserted himself, repeatedly without thrusting all the way in. It's somewhat unclear.

In any case, she claims she didn't know he was involved with someone else!

“I did not know he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore," Chase elaborated on the podcast.

"So we talked. We hung out multiple times. We did everything. This was in January or November – probably January. Then we hung out, everything was cool and he was talking to me.

"And I literally said ‘are you single?’ And he said ‘yes.’ So I said ‘okay we can talk.’"

Chase went on to say the pair spent time together "multiple times" and then "it happened," referring to sexual intercourse, we presume.

She added that she last time she talked to Thompson was shortly after True's birthday party, which is a rather shocking allegation.

The young girl turned three on April 12, meaning these two may have been chatting as recently as two weeks ago!

She claims she cut things off with Thompson after learning he was actually in a relationship.

Is Sydney Chase telling the truth?

We can't say for certain.

But let's be honest:

Would a single reader be surprised that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian again?

Like... a single one of you?

No, of course not.

As for what we know about Sydney Chase? She is an Instagram model with just under 30,000 followers.

The first message on her Instagram account was uploaded back in 2018 and she's only postedd 41 times in total.

In her Instagram bio, Chase has a link to her CashApp, TikTok, OnlyFans and her Amazon Wishlist

Yes, she has an OnlyFans account, too.

She launched it mere days before going public about her affair with Thompson.

“I know you’ve been waiting,” reads her bio, along with a pink heart emoji.

Chase charges $14.99 to view her exclusive content on this platform.

Chase is one fourth of the social media group known as The Blackout Girls, which includes former American Idol contestant Erika Perry, Hayden Reilly and Richelle Vega.

She was talking to these friends when going on about Tristan and his penis on the aforementioned podcast.

And it sounds like she has some regrets about what she revealed.

A tad, slight, tiny bit, that is.

“In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly," she said on TikTok after the podcast was recorded.

"However, I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that’s not okay and I shouldn’t have done that.

"However, me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."

"We did have past relations. I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things."

Khloe has not yet commented on this apparent new scandal -- not directly at least.

She's just doing her thing. Her thing being posting lame, cryptic quotes online.

"Love your f***ing life. Take pictures of everything. Tell people you love them. Talk to random strangers. Do things that you’re scared to do," the reality star recently wrote on Instagram.

"F*ck it, because so many of us die and no one remembers a thing we did."

Inspirational stuff!!

"Take your life and make it the best story in the world. Don’t waste that sh*t," Khloe added on the 'Gram.

Words to live by. Clearly Tristan abides when it comes to making the most out of every night away.