Sunday Burquest, a contestant on Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X, passed away on Sunday morning after a battle with esophageal and ovarian cancer,

She was 50 years old.

The former reality star had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and sadly received a second cancer diagnosis approximately one years ago.

Doctors said she had months to live after discovering Burquest had the aforrementioned diseases.

Sunday's daughter, Kennedy Burquest, confirmed her mom had passed today via Instagram this afternoon, sharing a moving tribute to her late parent:

To my unbelievably beautiful mama, thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one.

Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others.

That’s something you did so well. It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid.

But I know you’re watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again.

I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you.

I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times.

I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon.

Burquest appeared 33rd season of CBS’s Survivor.

It featured 10 contestants born before 1982 and 10 born after 1984.

Burquest -- who was a pastor when she competed -- finished in seventh place, earning the respect of others by eventually making her way into the Millennial tribe despite starting in the older cohort when the game began.

Burquest remained active in the Survivor community after herr rrun, attending charity events and meeting fans. She remained popular with other contestants.

"Here's my thinking," she told People Magazine last summer after her second cancer diagnosis.

"No one knows how much time you have left. Accidents can happen. Miracles can happen. Someone healthy can die unexpectedly, and someone sick can live for much longer than expected.

'So I don't think of this as a death sentence; I think of this as something that has happened, and is now a part of my life. And I'm going to live my life as fully as I can."

Sunday Burquest is survived by her husband and four children.

We send our condolences to her friends, family members and loved ones.

May she rest in peace.