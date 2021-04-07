Stephen Wissmann: Jana Duggar's Boyfriend Attends Church With Family, Confirms Courtship

If you follow the Counting On clan closely, then by now, you've probably heard the rumors that Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann.

Obviously, Jana has been at the center of many, many courtship rumors over the years, but there's reason to believe that this one is legit.

For starters, neither party has denied the claim yet, which is always a good sign when you're talking about unconfirmed relationship rumors.

On top of that, Jana and Stephen seem to be spending an awful lot of time together.

And that might not be such a big deal were it not for the fact that they live in completely different parts of the country.

First, Jana spent Christmas with the Wissmann family in Stephen's native Nebraska.

And now, it looks as though he decided to return the favor on Easter.

Yes, fans are convinced that Stephen joined Jana and her family for Easter Sunday church services.

While such claims are always suspect, this one is backed by some pretty solid evidence.

The speculation began when Stephen posted a photo of himself and his family on Easter morning.

“Christ the Lord is Risen today!!! Hoping you all have a wonderful day celebrating the gift of LIFE that we can have in Jesus Christ," he captioned the pic.

This may look like a pretty unremarkable pic and sound like a pretty typical caption for a Duggar-adjacent young man.

But fans did some digging, and they quickly determined that it looks as though the Wissmanns are standing outside of the Duggars' church.

Photos of the church's exterior were posted on Facebook recently in order to highlight some renovations that were paid for by parishioners.

“Look who attended the Easter church service at the Duggar’s church," wrote one Reddit user.

"And I’m assuming they went to the wedding to because they stayed in AR for Easter.”

“It matches the new paint in the second pic. Plus on Jed and Katey’s wedding website, they asked for everyone to attend church at gospel light," another pointed out.

"Jana probably took this picture. Honestly, kind of expecting them to announce a Jana/Stephen courtship before they announce a new season (has the season started?)…" a third chimed in.

"The Jana / Stephen evidence seems more plausible...especially Stephen canvassing in Arkansas and Jana spending Christmas with them.”

Obviously, this is a big development.

If Stephen and his entire family really traveled to Arkansas and attended church services with the Duggars (but didn't want the public to know about it!), it would essentially serve as confirmation that the courtship rumors are true.

And if the Wissmanns really attended Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu's wedding, then that's further proof that Stephen and Jana are more than just friends.

After all, this was the most sparsely-attended Duggar wedding in modern history, so you can be sure there weren't very many casual friends from out of state on hand.

Asked about the rumors by the Daily Mail, Stephen was quick to shrug them off -- without actually providing a real answer.

“I'm busy with work," Wissmann remarked.

And what is this work that he's referring to?

Well, it seems that like Jana's dad, Stephen is something of a renaissance man.

“He enjoys being a pilot, assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., making small furniture, and being physically active through workouts and sports," the Wissmann family website reads.

“He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry.”

Ministry and business? Sounds like Stephen is a man after Jim Bob's own heart!

Might as well start ringing those wedding bells right now!