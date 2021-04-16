Stephanie Davison Defended by Friends: She's Not a Pill-Popping Cougar! 90 Day Fiance Lied!

While the members of the other couple were participating in the Tell All, one star was very absent.

Stephanie Davison gave her own Tell All at home, unable to attend because she is suing TLC.

Her video was a rebuttal to her entire portrayal on the show, as we reported.

She also has a slew of direct and character witnesses prepared to tell the world that what they saw was a lie.

Stephanie had a tremendous amount to say in her own defense.

She had dumped Ryan Carr, she shared, in August before her Belize trip when he demanded more money.

She described how production had pressured her for days to get back with Ryan and film the rest of her season.

Additionally, Stephanie shared why she had contacted Harris Flowers.

That had been, she explained, just to give her enough footage to film the rest of her season.

Obviously, after the sexual assault, she was not going to film with Ryan any further.

One of the ways that production encouraged Stephanie to stick with the show was the fame angle.

Fame can be monetized, especially for someone who is already a successful business owner.

According to Stephanie, she did triple her weight loss clinic business after appearing on the show.

However, she says that a team of "complete liars" reframed her time on the show.

She says that they're behind the "fabrication" that she is "controlling."

Additionally, she says that it's only editing and her medical crisis at the time that made her look like she has a "substance abuse" problem.

Pam is Stephanie's medical assistant. Viewers even saw her on the show.

She spoke to the camera about how, right from "the get-go," things were less than authentic.

Pam recalls being repeatedly told to "stop and reword that" by producers during filming.

Additionally, Pam noted that producers would ask the same questions "over and over again."

“They seriously were almost trying to trick you into saying things that you didn’t want to say," she noted.

That is very standard for reality TV. Producers ask leading questions and refilm things to get what they need.

Of all of the footage that Stephanie's coworkers, friends, and family filmed, only about 3 minutes aired.

They filmed for seven to eight hours.

Reality TV leaves much, much more on the editing room floor (metaphorically speaking) than anyone ever sees.

Fans also remember Shannon, who appeared alongside her sister on the show.

She shared that she and the others were constantly reminded to speak about Ryan.

Specifically? They were prompted to share any suspcions that they had about Ryan wanting Stephanie's money.

Shannon says that they were also asked about the kind of men whom Stephanie dates.

The point of these questions was to portray Stephanie as a "cougar."

According to Shannon, they were supposed to look unhappy and suspicious about Ryan every time that they appeared on camera.

They also, of course, delved deep into Stephanie's portrayal.

Everyone in her life shot down the claims that she's an alcoholic or a pill popper.

In fact, there's a very believable explanation for why Stephanie behaved and acted as she did in Belize.

First, Stephanie was filming for hours and hours and hours.

A 15-hour day of filming is grueling at any job, but extremely exhausting on camera.

But that was not the only factor that turned Stephanie's glasses of wine into alarming behavior.

As we know, Stephanie was bitten by hundreds of sandflies during her time in Belize.

She had a bad reaction and was taking antihistamines to treat them.

Did you know that combining antihistamines and alcohol is contraindicated? It is.

So Stephanie's slurring her words and seeming to nod off and look blitzed wasn't what it appeared.

Many fans think that, no matter what was going on, production should have stepped in and gotten help.

It is frankly a relief to hear this (very believable) medication interaction explanation.

This also could explain why Stephanie did not seem at all under the influence during her scenes filmed in Michigan.

Similarly, she seemed just fine when she first arrived in Belize.

Sure, some people do drink excessively on vacation, and that's their business. But the antihistamine angle makes sense.