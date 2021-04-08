Sister Wives in Celebration: Mykelti Brown Welcomes First Child!

She... is ... HERE!!!!!

According to Peopel Magazine, the enormous Sister Wives family has a very special reason to celebrate this week:

Why?

Becayse Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio "Tony" Padron are parents for the first time!

The popular couple welcomed daughter Avalon Asa Padron, at 9:57 p.m. on Monday, April 5, a TLC rep confirmed to the aforementioned publication on Thursday.

The baby came into the worrld weighing a hefty 9 lbs. and measuring 20.5 inches in length.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony told People, adding:

"My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

Fresh off her delivery Mykelti even jumped in and added:

"Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life."

Mykelti is the daughter of Sister Wives cast member Christine and Kody Brown.

She Tony revealed in September that they were expecting their first child.

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," she said back then.

"When we found out we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us."

And Tony's take on the imminent expansion of his immediate family unit?

"I'm excited to have another player in our team."

Fast forward to a month after this announcement and the husband and wife revealed their baby-to-be's gender .

"The whole pregnancy she's felt like a girl," the then proud mama-to-be told People in October.

"That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes."

Kody -- who, we must remind readers, is an awful husband -- has 18 children.

This brand new arrival is his third grandchild.

Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is a parent to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, who turns two in August, and son Axel James, three, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush.

This past December, meanwhile, Mykelti and Tony celebrated four-year anniversary with, with the former penning a lovely tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Tony cradling her baby bump, Mykelti wrote:

From 2016 to 2020 these past 4 years have been exceptional and amazing. I'm so excited to go through even more with you.

And the next adventure and chapter of our baby will be much more fun spent with you. Happy anniversary husband @tonychessnut.