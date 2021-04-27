Shanna Moakler: PISSED About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Constant PDA!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to be very much in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Whether they're in public or on social media, these two simply can't get enough of one another.

And that's all to the good -- their Instagram commenters seem to enjoy the sight of such unbridled affection, especially since it's been a long time since anyone has seen Kourtney this happy.

But Kourtney and Travis have both maintained very close ties with their exes, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that some people aren't so thrilled to see the new couple flaunting their giddy glee all over social media.

Scott Disick has already confessed that it makes him more than a little uncomfortable to see Kourtney with another man.

And now, we have indications that Travis' baby mama, model Shanna Moakler, is similarly unhappy with Barker and Kardashian's public displays of affection.

Earlier this week, Kourtney posted the photo above, which might be the raciest pic that she and Travis have posed for thus far.

It may also have been the final straw for Shanna, who appears to be increasingly upset with the public nature of her ex's new relationship.

The first indication of trouble came when Shanna "liked" a comment in which Kourtney was described as a major "downgrade" for Travis.

"Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time,” the comment read.

Before that point, there was no reason to believe that Shanna took any issue with Travis and Kourtney's relationship.

Shortly thereafter, however, insiders revealed that her ex's new romance has brought many of Shanna's deep-seated insecurities to the surface.

"Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers," a source close to the situation told People magazine.

"It's all exactly the same."

The insider added that Shanna and Travis had been on good terms with one another for several years, but Kourtney's entrance into their lives has resulted in some major complications.

"Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together," the source added.

"Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her."

It's a tricky situation, as Shanna almost certainly doesn't expect Travis to keep his relationship off of social media.

But at the same time, she can't control how she feels, and the content that Travis and Kourtney have been sharing in recent months has clearly made her rather upset.

We guess that's one of the many downsides of dating a public figure:

When you break up, there's really no way to avoid seeing their social media posts and being reminded of their existence every day.

Scott Disick, of course, has been down this road many times before, but for all we know this is entirely new territory for Shanna, and it looks as though she's not a fan!