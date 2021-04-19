Scottie Pippen Announces Death of Son: "Rest Easy Until We Meet Again"

Tragedy has hit home for Scottie Pippen.

The former NBA superstar -- who won six championships and who was formerly married to Real Housewife of Miami Larsa Pippen -- announced on Monday that his oldest son had passed away.

Antron Pippen was 33 years old.

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen wrote alongside photos of Antron, such as the ones above and below.

"The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

Pippen shared the late child with ex-wife Karen McCollum.

No cause of death has been confirmed to the public at this time.

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," Scottie said of Antron, who played basketball just like his famous fatheer.

"He never let that get him down, though.

Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Scottie also asked his followers to keep Antron's mother, McCollum, "and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," adding:

"A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Pippen was married to McCollum from 1988 through 1990.

The retired athlete and ESPN analyst is also father to daughter Taylor with former girlfriend Sonya Roby... daughter Sierra with ex Yvette Deleone... and sons Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and daughter Sophia with estranged wife Larsa.

Scottie's daughter Tyler, Taylor's twin, died shortly after birth.

During his own basketball career, Antron played for South Georgia Technical College.

After news of the athlete's death emerged on Monday, the team took to social media to honor him.

"The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen," the statement read.

"His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season."

In a statement on her Instagram Story, Larsa addressed Antron's death writing:

"Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten!

"They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron."

We send our condolences to Pippen's friends, family members and loved ones.