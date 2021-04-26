Scott Disick: I Can't Even LOOK at Kourtney While She's Dating Travis Barker

On some level, Scott Disick always assumed that he and Kourtney Kardashian were endgame.

But now that Kourt is boning Travis Barker, it has been a long-needed wakeup call for the father of three.

A report says that he is struggling to process what has changed.

And frankly, he's having trouble looking at or even thinking about Kourtney or her romance right now.

An inside source spoke to E! News about how Kourtney's relationship bliss has impacted her ex.

"Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently," the insider shared.

In part, that seems to include his chance of scenery as he and Amelia Hamlin set their sights on Miami.

"Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids," the source emphasized.

"But," the insider explained, "they aren't hanging out as much."

The source continued: "or doing things as a family."

According to the insider: "The communication has become strictly about the kids."

"It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship," the source reported.

The insider noted that this is the case "although he knew this day would come."

"He is glad she is happy," the source affirmed.

"But," the insider acknowledged, "it's definitely been hard on him."

"He doesn't like to bring it up," the source revealed.

"And," the insider continued, "it's a weird convo for him."

The source noted: "At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again."

The insider explained "and it's a bit of an eye opener for him."

According to the source, it's only this relationship that made it clear to Scott "that it's truly never going to happen."

"He is trying to adjust and be a grown up about it," the insider stated.

"But," the source went on, "seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy."

The insider emphasized that this was further complicated by "especially someone they have known for so long."

"Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys," the source added.

"But," the insider expressed, "this feels different."

"Kourtney is all in with Travis," the source said.

"And," the insider detailed, "the kids like him too."

"It feels to Scott like they are merging their families," the source described, "and going full steam ahead."

"That has made him very uncomfortable," the insider shared.

"And," the source continued, "he's trying to figure out where he fits in."

Presumably, as the cordial co-parent and as Kourtney's ex.

Travis and Kourtney have been longtime neighbors.

Travis has also been a frequent guest at Kardashian get-togethers.

Now, Scott is viewing him in a different light.

"Before Travis, Kourtney and Scott were together a lot," the insider observed.

"And of course," the source then acknowledged, "now that has changed."

That is only natural, as they have both moved on romantically.

"Scott has always held out hope that he and Kourtney will end up together," the insider reported.

"And," the source continued, "this is the first time he feels like someone else might prevent that."

"He doesn't want to see or hear about it," the insider stated, "but he's trying to deal with it as best as he can."

Meanwhile, while Scott's going through a mini-crisis, Kourtney casually shrugged off Caitlyn Jenner's gubernatorial run with her own post.

"I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread," she captioned this gorgeous pic.

Honestly, considering how deservedly controversial Cait's politics are, that's for the best.