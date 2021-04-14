Scott Disick: Dating Amelia Works Because She's Mature and I'm Not!

It's sounding like the perceived rivalry between Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney Kardashian is very one-sided.

Scott Disick's last relationship fell apart over jealousy as he spent time with his baby mama.

His new relationship is reportedly poised for no such thing.

Apparently, Scott is convinced that he won't repeat any of those mistakes with Amelia.

To feel jealous, you need feel threatened -- and Amelia does not feel threatened by Kourt.

An inside source spoke to Us Weekly on the topic to say as much.

“Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney,” the insider assured.

"Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together," the source noted.

"And," the insider added, the two have been "hanging out with their friends."

As we reported last autumn, Scott and Amelia initially characterized themselves as "friends."

"Their relationship has been heating up," the source acknowledged.

"And," the insider characterized, "you can totally tell they’re serious.”

For a long time, they were characterized as being very casual.

“Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last," the source insisted.

The insider explained that it is different "in that he’s spending more time with Amelia/"

The source detailed that it's different because he's spending time with her "and not Kourtney."

Clearly, Scott does not want a repeat of his previous relationship with a 19-year-old model.

“Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney," the insider recalled.

"And this time around," the source stressed, "it’s not an issue.”

“Scott’s dated Sofia," the insider noted.

"So," the source explained, "age isn’t really an issue for him."

Well ... that's a matter of perspective, but we'll get into that in a moment.

"Despite their age difference," the insider began.

The source claimed: "They have more in common than people would think.…"

Apparently that includes comparable maturity levels.

"He sees himself as being younger than he is," the insider pointed out.

"Amelia is really mature," the source said, "and acts older than she is."

"So," the insider reasoned, "they get along pretty well.”

So, first of all, Scott seeing himself as being younger than his actual 37 years of age is not new info.

This is not groundbreaking.

One could argue that the father-of-three's entire brand is thinking and acting younger than he is.

Also, the line about Amelia being "really mature" is almost funny.

That's almost always what creepy older dudes who date teenage girls tell them.

Sometimes it's even true -- but it's not really their maturity that draws the guys twice their ages to them, now is it?

We mentioned that we'd talk about how age "isn't a problem" for Scott, according to that inside source.

Like we said, it's a matter of perspective.

Someone being 19 is not a dealbreaker for Scott. But does that mean that it's not a problem?

In reality, the self-styled lord has a track record regarding barely legal models.

Remember, Sofia was only unique when they began dating because they were actually dating.

Scott was boning 19-year-old hotties left and right for months in 2017 during a downward spiral.

19-year-olds are adults.

And barring an upsetting dynamic (like grooming or a huge power imbalance), they can bone any other adults.

But dating a 37-year-old man? That feels like they're wasting their time.

Hot, successful, famous men, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Scott Disick, could realistically date any women they chose.

So why do they so often seem to push the envelope in terms of their girlfriend's age.

After all, they could find someone just as jaw-dropping who's 24 or, dare we say it, as ancient as 28. It's true!

But what women in their mid and late twenties have that 19-year-olds do not is years more of experience in life.

Experience matters.

Think of how many people won't stand for BS while dating in their thirties that they repeatedly put up with when they were 22.

So yes, Amelia is clearly mature for her age, but that doesn't put her on equal footing with a 37-year-old man.

No matter how childish Scott is, he's still twice her age.

One day, Amelia will put her foot down about something or another. Will Scott move on to a new 19-year-old?