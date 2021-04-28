Scheana Shay Welcomes First Child! And She's Perfect!

Summer has come early for Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

The couple welcomed its first baby on Monday, April 26 in Los Angeles, as the Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Instagram that she's named the child daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies.

Hence our very funny pun right up above.

"My heart is SO FULL. On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz," Scheana wrote online, prior to dropping a frightening bombshell:

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome."

She added of this diagnosis and her good fortune:

"My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum."

Continued the veteran Bravo personality:

"Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing.

"Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely.

"I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."

The new mom concluded her exciting announcement as follows:

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai.

"We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

Leading up to her daughter's birth, the reality star frequently kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey via Instagram.

In one February 20 post, at 31 weeks along, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said "before we know it I won't be holding my belly and you'll be here!"

She also flaunted her pregnancy body in one seductive snapshot, and once called out a troll who said she wanted to kill her baby.

Yes, this somehow really happened.

Back in October, meanwhile, Shay confirmed she was expecting.

"IT'S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!" she shared last fall, alongside a photo of her and her boyfriend proudly holding up a pregnancy test and sonogram.

"We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!"

Four months prior to passing along her pregnancy news, Scheana opened up about suffering a miscarriage on her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast.

"I have always been an open book and I've always told you everything going on in my life and so many of you have followed me on my fertility journey over the last year and a half and this is a part of it. It's just a sad part," she said last July ... while holding back the tears.

"A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant."

"I didn't think I could get pregnant on my own..," she continued.

"My doctors said it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on my own."

At the time, Shay said she wasn't certain what her and Brock's future entailed.

However, she admitted that she was hopeful her dream of being a mother would eventually become a reality.

"I know that now I want this more than anything," she said back then.

"The second that test said positive, I've never been more excited for something in my life. Now it's a waiting game."

Nope. Not anymore!

Now it's really happened!

We send our very best wishes to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Their baby is absolutely perfect.