Saffire Matos: Ronnie Magro's Girlfriend Called Cops on Him, Had Marks On Her Body

Earlier this week, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro was arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges.

Sadly, it's not the first time that Ronnie was taken into custody following an altercation with a romantic partner.

At first, details from the incident were hard to come by, and both Magro and his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, issued statements downplaying the incident.

Now, however, it appears that police had every reason to take Ronnie into custody, and they may have made a mistake by releasing him on bail.

Magro was released after posting $100,000 bond, and someone picked him up from jail in a Mercedes convertible.

Tinted windows made it impossible to identify the driver, but it's looking more and more as though it was Saffire herself who came to Ronnie's rescue.

But despite the fact that she posted an Instagram Story insisting that the incident had been overblown by the cops and the media, it can now be confirmed that Saffire was indeed the victim of Ronnie's rage.

According to a new report from TMZ, Saffire was the one who made the 911 call prior to Ronnie's arrest.

Furthermore, it seems the decision to take Ronnie into custody was made after police noticed marks on Matos' body and determined that they were the result of an attack from Ronnie.

Despite that, it seems that Ronnie and Saffire are still an item, and she's currently helping him downplay the incident in the press.

“Ronnie and I are fine,” Matos wrote on her Instagram Story.

“There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," she added.

"With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts," Matos continued.

“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone," she concluded.

"You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online.”

Ronnie and Saffire have both claimed that whatever happened was no big deal.

They probably won't be commenting on the situation again, however, as attorneys for Magro have issued a statement in which they revealed that their client will not be commenting on the incident further.

"We are still investigating the incident of last week and have not yet received any of the police reports," said Ronnie's lawyers.

"Therefore, we will continue not to comment while our investigation is still ongoing. As we have all learned in the past, initial reports can be and are often incorrect.”

Prior to his breakup with Jen Harley, Ronnie was arrested following an altercation with her at a Los Angeles Air BnB.

While he was able to avoid jail time, Magro was convicted and sentenced to 36 months probation.

Because of that, if he's convicted again, he'll almost certainly do jail time.

And so, Saffire, Ronnie, and Ronnie's legal team are all in damage control mode -- but it seems unlikely that their efforts to put the incident out of the public's mind will be successful.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.