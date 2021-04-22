Ryan Edwards: Taylor McKinney Is a Punk B--ch Loser!

We've been saying for weeks that the aftermath of this year's Teen Mom OG reunion show would be messy.

But we had no idea it would get this bad.

If you watched part one of the reunion, you know that Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, did not hold back when it came to describing her ex, Ryan Edwards.

"I think every week when you watch a new episode, you think Ryan can't possibly be any dumber than he is, and he will prove you wrong the next week," McKinney said at one point.

"I mean that guy can really show you how big a piece of s--t he really is.”

From there, Taylor addressed Ryan's bullying of Bentley, Edwards' 12-year-old son with Maci.

“Bentley is becoming a young man. I think he’s shown the Edwards that he’s found his voice. He can think for himself," Taylor said.

"Ya’ll saw the clip. He sat there and called my wife a b--ch. In past seasons the things he’s done to Bentley, poking fun at him, making fun of him, calling him a cry baby. Enough is enough," he continued.

"Grow up and be a man. Don’t be a coward. Come sit out here and sit on the couch with us.”

At that point, Taylor was asked if he believes that Ryan is sober, as he claims to be.

“No I don’t. This is our opinion. It’s based on when he shows up to something or when you see him sitting there in a scene and he can’t hardly keep his eyes open," McKinney said.

"That’s not a place I feel safe to send our son with that guy.”

Taylor concluded with some advice for Ryan's parents:

“Put the kid first, stop putting that sorry excuse of a human being first!” he said.

Ryan refused to take the stage with Taylor and Maci, so he was spared having to immediately respond to that tirade.

But it should come as no surprise that he responded later, in an interview with UK tabloid The Sun -- and like Taylor, Ryan did not hold back.

"I think Taylor is a punk b--ch," he told the outlet.

“People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way," Edwards continued.

"He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

The tension between the two couples became even more severe this month when Maci got Ryan and his family fired from Teen Mom OG.

But these days, Edwards describes the dismissal as a “blessing in disguise.”

“We are so happy that we are no longer doing it. This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers," Ryan said, referring to his battle with substance abuse.

"It makes me real happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more.”

Edwards went on to claim that his family's financial situation is secure thanks to a pair of new business ventures.

“Mackenzie’s doing her thing with her business and I am starting my own fabrication business building off-road race cars and racing them as well," he said.

As for why Maci took steps to get the Edwards clan fired, Ryan says the truth is obvious:

“Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth. She will always fight to have us off the show," he said.

He didn't go into any specifics about what that truth was -- but something tells us Ryan won't be going away anytime soon.