Ryan Edwards: Resurfaced Photo Prompts Statutory Rape Allegations

There are many, many reasons to be critical of Ryan Edwards.

The guy is basically a walking trainwreck, and he couldn't even keep a job in the cast of Teen Mom, a franchise that's notorious for tolerating all types of horrendous behavior.

You probably already know about Ryan's substance abuse, child neglect, and many brushes with the law.

But the latest scandal centering around Ryan dredges up some ugliness from his past that most TMOG fans have probably forgotten about.

While Ryan's gray hair might make him look much older, he's actually only 33 years old.

Obviously, that's quite young by most standards, but problems arise when we begin to look at the ages of Ryan's recent romantic partners.

Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is just 24 years old.

While nine-year age gaps are unusual in cases in which one party is in their early twenties, there's nothing that crazy about those circumstances.

Ryan and Mackenzie were both adults when they met, but as a recent photo from the distant past reminded us this week - that wasn't the case for Ryan and Maci.

Maci is 29, just four years younger than Ryan.

But when she gave birth to her eldest son Bentley, Maci had recently turned 17 -- and Ryan was 21.

Moreover, they dated, if you can call it that, and she got pregnant, when she was 16 and he was 20.

We'll pause for a moment while you cringe.

The age of consent in Tennessee is 18, which means Ryan could've easily been tried and convicted of statutory rape.

That didn't happen, obviously. Not will it now.

While she's critical of Ryan for a good many legitimate reasons, Maci doesn't seem to harbor any ill will toward him for the fact that he took advantage of her youth.

Obviously, Maci doesn't regret bringing their son Bentley so into the world, but it's a little surprising that she's never criticized Ryan for, well ... being an unconvicted sex offender.

The pic made the rounds on Reddit this week, and it seems that the intention of the original poster was to call attention to Maci and Ryan's problematic age gap.

However, most people took things in a different direction.

A majority of the comments on Reddit and other platforms wound up focusing on how differently the former partners have aged.

"The short haircut wasn’t her best look. She’s aged well, has better hair now and she has her own look and style," one commenter wrote.

"He looks like a young Matt Dillon," another added.

"Looking at Ryan now I wouldn't even realize this was the same person! How old is this picture 10 years ago? Ryan's aged 30 years since then," a third chimed in.

Of course, the biggest difference is that the young couple in that photo were in love and soon to welcome a child.

By contrast, 2021 Ryan and Maci are not even on speaking terms.

Maci has gotten Ryan fired from the cast of Teen Mom OG, and he's retaliated by making some shocking comments about her in the press.

“I’ve collected enough information that is on video and pictures to be able to have Bentley all the time," Ryan recently told UK tabloid The Sun.

Yes, he's essentially accusing Maci of abuse.

“I’m not trying to turn Bentley’s world upside down so I’m trying to find a way to do this.”

Free advice for Ryan: This isn't it.

These two have been at war for years, but Ryan's latest comments represent a new low.

If he keeps fighting dirty like this, Maci might feel compelled to bring up how old he was when the two of them first met.