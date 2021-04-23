Ryan Edwards: I Can Prove Maci Bookout Is an Unfit Mom!

Hopefully, when Maci Bookout got Ryan Edwards fired from Teen Mom OG, she readied herself for war.

Because these days, Ryan has nothing better to do than make her life hell, and it seems that he's very, very pissed off.

And it also looks as though he knows how to hit Maci where it hurts by attacking her abilities as a mom.

Yes, in a new interview with UK tabloid The Sun, Ryan claims that he's been amassing evidence that proves Maci is an unfit parent.

In fact, he says that despite his long history of arrests and substance abuse, he could easily claim custody of his 12-year-old son Bentley simply by coming forward with this damning evidence of mistreatment.

“I’ve collected enough information that is on video and pictures to be able to have Bentley all the time.

“I’m not trying to turn Bentley’s world upside down so I’m trying to find a way to do this.”

Of course, Ryan is turning Bentley's world upside down simply by going public with this claim.

And if he really thinks his son is living in unsafe conditions, he probably should do what he can to have Bentley removed from the home.

But Ryan doesn't really believe Maci is an abusive or negligent mom.

He's simply doing whatever he can to remain relevant and exact revenge on his ex.

It's a pattern he's repeated many times before, and fortunately, it appears that Maci is not the least bit surprised by it.

“If Ryan spoke to the therapist as much as he has spoken to the tabloids over the few months, he might actually have a relationship with Bentley," she said in a new interview with the Teen Mom Talk Now podcast.

That's a pretty good burn, but unfortunately, Maci is dealing with a full-blown psycho.

These days, Ryan has nothing but time on his hands, and since he's already been fired, he has nothing to lose by making the most bonkers accusations and hurling out the most vile insults he can think of.

"I think Taylor is a punk b--ch," he said in his interview with The Sun.

“People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way," Edwards continued.

"He could be like my one-year-old that does stuff like that for attention.”

Despite the fact that he's obviously stewing in his own rage, Ryan is pretending that he's thrilled with all the new free time he has now that he's been let go from Teen Mom OG

“We are so happy that we are no longer doing it. This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking painkillers," he said.

"It makes me real happy to see my wife so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more."

Someone should tell Ryan that his happiness act would be much more convincing if he spent more time with his family and less time attacking his ex and her husband -- but this guy is so obsessed with bringing down Maci that he could never heed that advice.