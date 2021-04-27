Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: Jen Harley is a Crazy Coke Fiend Who Tried to Kill Her Boyfriend!

Suffice it to say, troubled Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is not one for self-reflection.

Or for expressing any sort of regret.

Or sorrow. Or concern for others.

Or, it seems, anything but anger and bitterness, at least if we're going by the long-time reality star's first few statements since being arrested once again for domestic violence last Thursday.

As previously reported, Ronnie was taken into custody on April 22.

Very few details on the incident that led to this arrest have been made public, but the Jersey Shore cast member allegedly let his temper get to him for the umpteenth time.

All we really know at the moment is that ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was NOT Ronnie's alleged victim this time around.

And that Ortiz-Magro's three-year old daughter, Ariana, was in his custody at the time of whatever transpired.

To be specific, Ronnie was booked last Thursday for “intimate partner violence with injury with priors," according to the LAPD.

Did he get into it with girlfriend Saffire Matos?

It's conceivable, but Matos said the following on Monday in the wake of her unstable lover's arrest:

"Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there."

"With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts."

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention."

As for Ronnie?

Oh vey, has he said a lot!

The remarkably unstable MTV personality has shared a number of Instagram messages this week - trashing his fake friends, taunting Harley's new boyfriend and, now going after Harley herself.

First, Ronnie made a reference to Harley's 11-year old daughter (from a previous relationship) and implied that she had been assaulted in some way... and that Harley didn't care.

"If your kid comes home saying they were abused/hurt by a stranger, do you as a parent... dismiss your child's allegations and feelings?? And stick up for the stranger?" asked Magro-Ortiz.

"Or do you look into what your child is telling you!!!!!?????"

This website, of course, has absolutely no idea what in g-d's name Ronnie is talking about here.

Ronnie also called Harley out for trying to “run her bf over with a car,” having “6 DV charges, 2 DUI’s,” and for paying people to take care of their child.

Come again, dude?

Ronnie claimed to provide the receipts (with some emoji-photoshop), or something like that.

He claimed Jen “has a warrant out for her arrest for another domestic violence case and tried to run [her boyfriend] Joe over last night.”

Harley was arrested in the past for dragging Ronnie down the street by her -- which doesn't mean she did anything here, no. We're just sayin.

In another bat$hit crazy post, Ronnie shared a screenshot of a conversation allegedly between Jen and another person (originally posted by Joe).

In that alleged conversation, Jen was “begging for cocaine the moment she drops her daughter off,” Ronnie wrote.

He also used the hashtag "#DRUGADDICT."

Ronnie has deleted these accusatory messages.

Presumably in response to the Instagram rant, though, Jen took to her own Instagram Story and cited the “trash energy” of others.

She also wrote:

“PSA who needs to hear this… As you can see even to this day the abuse never ends, this is your chance, get out now. RUN!"

"Do not let someone make you feel like it is your fault for their actions!! I promise you it will only get worse.”

What's there to even say about this mess at this point?

Ronnie is currently out in $100,000 bail and it certainly sounds as if he may lose custody of his daughter.

"We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate," said his lawyer last week.

"As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."

If only Ronnie could say the same, huh?

"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote on Monday.

"You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than you see who doesn't [sic]!"

"But I guess they call it the weeding process."

"Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me!" Ron said.

To any of Ron's real friends: It may be time to weed yourselves out and find better friends.