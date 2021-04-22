Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: Arrested for Domestic Violence. Again.

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is a troubled individual.

We've known this for some time, as have fans of his hit show.

Fallout from Ron's combustible, even violent personal relationships continues to take a toll on him, his family, and those he is romantically involved with.

Now, a new development today has reinforced this sad fact.

We're sad to report as of Thursday evening that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is once again in trouble with the law.

For a familiar reason, too, which may make it tough to avoid serving time behind bars this time around.

Allow us to explain...

According to TMZ, the veteran MTV reality star was arrested on Thursday in Los Angeles on a charge of domestic violence.

That's really all we know as of press time as this is breaking news.

No other details about the incident itself are available at this time. Even his lawyer is pleading ignorace at the moment.

Ron's attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ, who broke the story, moments ago: "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate."

"As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

That's understandable. But here's the thing:

Ronnie is on probation from his previous domestic violence arrest.

Remember, back when he was taken into custody after alleging holding ex-girlfriend Jen Harley at knifepoint and stealing his daughter out of her hands?

The reality star managed to avoid prison after reaching a plea deal.

Under the terms of this deal, however, he had to stay out of legal trouble for 36 months, lest he risk serving a jail sentence.

Now that he's been arrested? For a similarly violent crime?

He's entitled to his due process, and this may well be dismissed, for all we know. But on the flip side, it's not a stretch to say that the 35-year-old may very well be going to prison.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, as fans are well aware, had a very contentious relationship for over two years.

It produced an adorable daughter named Ariana, but it also led to both parties getting arrested for allegedly assaulting the other.

Harley, for example, admitted to dragging Ronnie along the road by her car -- while Ronnie was arrested in October 2019 for a truly scary altercation.

Harley told authorities back then that she, Ronnie and Ariana were staying at a rental in California when Ronnie got high on drugs... held a knife to her throat... and grabbed the toddler out of her hands.

Ronnie was then accused of locking himself and the child inside of the home.

When police eventually arrived on the scene, they had to use a taser to take Ronnie down and then take him away.

To be clear, however, the victim of this new alleged crime has not been identified.

Ronnie has claimed in multiplle interviews that he's moved far on from Harley and is now happily dating a woman named Saffire Matos.

She sounds pretty serious about the MTV personality, too, referring to Ronnie as her "future hubby" on Instagrram earlier this month.

But it also sounds as if Matos and Harley have had run-ins of their own.

Harley took to Instagram in late January and claimed that fake accounts -- linked to Saffire, she alleges -- have been firing off direct message to her new boyfriend, Joe.

“Who the F does she think she is telling my man if he can see my daughter or not,” Jen wrote along with this so-called evidence of Saffire's stalking, adding at the time:

“This chick has been around 3 months trying to dictate who the F my daughter sees?? You got me f up!”

Harley went on to say says she possesses text messages (somehow, for some reason) from Saffire herself that prove she's just using Ronnie for fame and fortune.

"I have messages from her profile saying she only used him for a Dior purse a few months ago and that she wants to leave him but he’s putting her through aesthetician school and she wants to build a Hollywood following," wrote Jen two months ago.

In response to this confusing mess, Matos went online and claimed that Harley had been stalking her.

"She has been harassing ME trying to tear me down and NOW LYING ON MY NAME dming people that don’t like me, just to make me look bad,” Saffire wrote.

“My mental health is important to me and I’ve never done anything to try to get media attention, but it’s hard to stay silent after a year of this.

"This will be the only time I address this and I will be taking the appropriate action to finally try to stop this.”

This is too much time spent on these women, however.

Partly because we have no idea whether or not either was involved in this reported confrontation.

But mostly because this is all about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro right now - and the huge trouble he appears to be in.

We'll update this story as more news breaks.