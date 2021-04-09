Robyn Brown to Kody: Put Another Baby in Me! Maybe!

Kody Brown has kids, three grandkids and four spouses.

And he may not be done just yet.

On this Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives, Kody and his youngest, most legal wife, Robyn, sit down and discuss the possibility of having more children.

Yup. For real.

In a sneak peek uploaded by People Magazine, Kody says in a confessional that Robyn has left the topic up to him, later sitting outside with the mother of five and elaborating as follows:

"I'm caught in a conundrum, completely. You know, this is what I've always done, this is what I've always been.

"I've always been fathering and having special experiences with little people 'cause they're just sweet."

That's quite the turn of phrase there, of course.

Even Kody is seemingly admitting that he's not an especially active father, he's just been busy fathering (i.e. procreating) for years.

The reality star, of course, is married to Robyn, Christine, Janelle and Meri.

He has a combined 18 children.... ranging in ages from 26 to 4 years old... the youngest being daughter Ariella, whom he shares with Robyn.

The couple is also parents to young son Solomon and Robyn's three oldest children -- Dayton, Aurora and Breanna -- from her first marriage.

"I'm pretty sure that I've been having kids for 26 years. There's this real joy about having a little one," adds Kody on this episode.

There's been chatter for years about Robyn getting pregnant again, but this is the first time in a long while it's been so openly discussed.

In this scene, Kody saus that raising Ariella has been "just a wonderful experience," yet he isn't certain if he's ready for more.

"But at the same time, I'm caught in this conflict 'cause Ari's been weened for a year and she's still keeping us up at night," he explains to Robyn.

In a confessional, Robyn tells the audience that her little girl "is a night owl. She doesn't like to go to bed. And she's active through the night."

This is the worst, of course, parents around the globe would agree.

"I'm literally having a hard time keeping my head from wobbling," Kody says to viewers.

"Ariella's jumping on the couch trying to find out how high she can go. If I looked in the mirror, I would just see this guy that looks like bloodshot eyes, hair's just frazzled. 'Can you just go to sleep?'"

Continued Kody, detailing the challenges of this one child:

"It's mental exhaustion. You're arguing with a 4-year-old who has the words of a 10-year-old and the logic of an idiot."

As you can tell, Kody doesn't seem psyched to expand his immediate family.

Robyn, however?

"Women talk about that feeling of like, 'Oh, I'm done.' I've never really got that," she admits to her husband on the episode.

At 42 years old, she'd be considered a "geriatric" mother by the medical community, but she's certainly capable of having more kids.

"You know when you're young and you're just thinking about having children and people will say, 'How many kids are you going to have?'" Robyn says to cameras.

"I would always say, 'Just as many as I'm supposed to have. As many as I've made promises to."

Growing emotional, Robyn concludes on this topic:

"It is, it's a big deal to me. To make sure, to make sure all my babies are here with me. That's all."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.