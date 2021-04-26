Reality Steve to Accusers: You Can't Cancel Me! I'm Bigger Than the Bachelor!

If you're a longtime viewer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, then you're almost certainly familiar with the work of "Reality" Steve Carbone.

Though he's never appeared on camera and has nothing to do with the production of the show, he's an institution in his own right.

Reality Steve's name is as well-known to Bachelor fans as the names of some of the show's most memorable contestants.

Reality Steve

In marathon blog posts, The Bachelor spoilers guru uses tips from production insiders to predict each season's winners and losers with astonishing accuracy.

He's always been a controversial figure but now, Steve has come under fire like never before, and not because of Bachelor or The Bachelorette spoilers.

It's bad enough that the future of his media empire is currently in question.

Demi Burnett Smiles

Led by fan favorite Demi Burnett (above), several women who appeared on The Bachelor in recent seasons have come forward to accuse Reality Steve of inappropriate behavior.

From making lewd comments about the women's appearances in his articles to telling Burnett details of a sex dream he had about her, Steve's behavior has gone unnoticed for too long.

Ironically, it's largely as a result of the toxic culture surrounding the franchise that even a fixture such as Steve could fly under the radar.

Demi Burnett Is Burning Up

After the allegations were made public last week, Steve took to social media and issued an apology:

“Wanted to address my past writings that were brought to light again today on a podcast. There is/was no excuse for them," he wrote.

"I’m embarrassed I thought that way, I’m embarrassed I wrote it, and ever since, I’ve done whatever I could to change that line of thinking."

Demi Burnett Photo

"Those that have followed me in recent years have recognized the change in my blog, in my tweets, and on my podcast," Steve continued.

"While it should have been removed earlier, they are currently being removed from my site."

"I have never shied away from acknowledging these writings and will always apologize for them."

Steve Carbone

"I do not think that way anymore & I hope my behavior in recent years has proven that," he said.

"I’m sorry to anyone who had to read those things. I am and will continue to do better."

Steve also contacted Demi personally to apologize for subjecting her to an uncomfortable conversation.

He then issued a public apology to Burnett via Twitter.

Demi Burnett Poses

“I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way. I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel," Carbone tweeted.

"I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today."

"So for that, I hope you can accept my apology."

RS

It may sound like Steve is generally contrite, but on his most recent Instagram Live, he struck a markedly different tone, smugly contending that he is immune to being canceled.

“There’s no cancel culture when I don’t work for a corporation,” Steve said.

“I work for myself. My site is going to be up tomorrow. It’s going to up the next day… I’m still going to do what I do,” he added.

Ashley Spivey Photo

While it may be true that Carbone is not employed by a corporation, his overview of the scandal feels overly simplistic.

There are other ways in which he can be marginalized.

For example, former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey (above) has confirmed that she will no longer make appearances on Steve's Instagram Live sessions.

Ashley Spivey Pic

And since his popularity (or at least notoriety) relies almost entirely on the information he receives from inside sources?

Well, that's a potential issue as well.

Steve's site would be a whole lot of nothing if those people decided they no longer wish to work with him.

Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay on Set

All of these developments, of course, come on the heels of the most controversial, toxic season in Bachelor history.

Chris Harrison stepped away from The Bachelor as a response to racially insensitive comments he made during a discussion with former contestant Rachel Lindsay about Rachael Kirkconnell.

It's a mess producers are still trying to clean up.

Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay

Ironically for Reality Steve, who provided breaking intel on so much of the past season, if he isn't careful, he may find himself headed down a similar path to cancelation or irrelevance.

