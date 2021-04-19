Prince Harry & Prince William Are Speaking Again Thanks to Kate Middleton?

We probably don't need to tell you that these are very tumultuous times for the members of the British Royal Family.

In fact, you'd have to go back to the death of Princess Diana to find a time in which the royals were so much on the minds of casually-interested outsiders.

First, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview raised serious concerns about bigotry within the Windsor clan.

Just a few weeks later, Prince Philip passed away, and several British media outlets had the audacity to suggest that Meghan's remarks played a role in the deterioration of his health.

(This, despite the fact that Philip was 99 and had already been hospitalized when the interview aired.)

This confluence of events has led to questions about whether or not the institution of the royal family has any place in today's world.

As dozens of luminaries gathered in London this week for Philip's funeral -- the guest list for the event had been radically truncated as a result of Covid precautions -- the royals surviving royals faced an existential threat, the likes of have not been seen in modern times.

For many, Philip's death brought to mind the changing of the guard that will take place following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who will turn 95 this week.

And with the younger generations torn asunder by in-fighting, the future of the family has never been in greater doubt.

But insiders say Philip's funeral was a healing occasion of sorts.

And they credit the progress that was made to Kate Middleton, who has apparently taken it upon herself to try and repair the damage that's taken place within her husband's family over the past few years.

As you're probably aware, the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry has been steadily intensifying for quite some time, and sources say the brothers cut off all contact with one another after Meghan's interview aired.

According to the New York Post, royal underlings were "walking on eggshells" during funeral preparations as they sought creative ways to keep William and Harry away from one another during the ceremonies.

Kate reportedly stepped in and instructed the organizers not to worry about, as the princes would be using this occasion as an opportunity to do exactly that.

Remarkably, insiders claim that with Kate's guidance, William and Harry managed to do exactly that.

This report comes on the heels of a Daily Telegraph piece which revealed that the brothers were planning to try and settle their differences during the brief time in which they would both be in London.

“They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honoring their grandfather’s memory and supporting their grandmother,” a royal source told the publication.

“I would be extremely surprised if that wasn’t front and center of both their minds. They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once," the insider adds.

"The entire focus is on the Queen. No exceptions. A family unified.”

Now, it sounds as though that mission was accomplished.

And it couldn't have happened without the intervention of William's devoted wife.