Piers Morgan: Khloe Kardashian DESERVES to Get Body-Shamed!

If you've been anywhere near social media today, you may have noticed that lots of folks are roasting Khloe Kardashian.

And to be fair, Khloe kind of deserves to be roasted.

The trouble began when an unedited photo of Khloe was posted on her social media account without her permission.

Already, the situation is loaded with Celebrity Problems:

She's mad that an unedited photo went public?

The team that crafts her social media posts is so large and unwieldy that pics are going live without Khloe's knowledge?

The situation became more insane in the days that followed, as Khloe went ballistic in her efforts to have the forbidden image cleansed from the internet.

Of course, when a pic has already been seen by hundreds of millions of people, even the full force of the Kardashians' legal army is powerless to stop its spread.

And so, Khloe responded by playing the victim and tweeting out a long sob story about how tough she has it as a member of one of the world's wealthiest and most influential families.

Now, we want to be very clear about what sort of criticism is and is not acceptable here:

Calling out Khloe's hypocrisy and pointing out the many times that she made disparaging comments about other people's appearances is 100 percent allowable.

Using this as an opportunity to make rude comments about Khloe's physique is definitely not okay.

At this point, pretty much every major media figure who comments on this sort of thing has had their say -- which means that Piers Morgan has crawled out from under the bridge he calls home in order to hiss into the public's ear.

As you may recall, Piers got fired from his gig on Good Morning Britain last month after waging an ill-advised war on Meghan Markle and her supporters.

So did Piers learn a lesson from that situation?

Has he learned to tone down the creepiness a bit?

Well, yes and no.

Piers penned a column about Khloe's predicament -- and for once in his life, he actually made some decent points.

But of course, Piers gotta Piers so he also said some dumb things that make us wish the producers at GMB would re-hire him just so they could fire him again.

"With one carelessly released genuine photo, the scam's been blown," Piers wrote in his usual, melodramatic style.

"Khloe Kardashian's not some wondrously sculpted Venus-like goddess after all, she's just a regular woman with regular looks and a regular body shape.

"No shame in that - at all - yet she's made herself very rich by pretending to be something very different and very special," he continued.

"And the moment that ruthlessly protected mask slipped - she went berserk."

Opining about Khloe's complaints with the way she's portrayed in the media, Piers, of course, felt the need to slip in a couple jabs about her looks:

"She even managed to say this with a straight face, which may or may not be down to all the Botox she's had," he wrote.

"As for her soul-breaking belief that the public are awful for thinking they're allowed to talk about her weight, face and personal life – what the hell does she think they're going to talk about when she takes part in a 24/7 reality show and so cynically exploits every aspect of her looks and personal life for massive commercial gain?"

Here's the thing -- Khloe has spent most of her adult life propping up a beauty and fitness empire that's based largely on results obtained from plastic surgery and Photoshop.

In other words, she's been lying. A lot.

So the sort of backlash she's experiencing now might have been inevitable.

But that doesn't invalidate all of her complaints about the ways in which she's been mistreated by the media.

In fact, Piers inadvertently proved her point by insulting Khloe's appearance in an article about how she's too concerned with what others think of her appearance.

This is a bizarre tactic for two reasons:

1. It completely undermines Piers's argument, and

2. Have you seen Piers Morgan? This is not a guy who should be insulting anyone's appearance.