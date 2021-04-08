Piers Morgan: Khloe Kardashian DESERVES to Get Body-Shamed!

by at .

If you've been anywhere near social media today, you may have noticed that lots of folks are roasting Khloe Kardashian.

And to be fair, Khloe kind of deserves to be roasted.

The trouble began when an unedited photo of Khloe was posted on her social media account without her permission.

Khloe Confesses

Already, the situation is loaded with Celebrity Problems:

She's mad that an unedited photo went public?

The team that crafts her social media posts is so large and unwieldy that pics are going live without Khloe's knowledge?

Khloe Kardashian is Konfronted

The situation became more insane in the days that followed, as Khloe went ballistic in her efforts to have the forbidden image cleansed from the internet.

Of course, when a pic has already been seen by hundreds of millions of people, even the full force of the Kardashians' legal army is powerless to stop its spread.

And so, Khloe responded by playing the victim and tweeting out a long sob story about how tough she has it as a member of one of the world's wealthiest and most influential families.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Weird Distorted Photo

Now, we want to be very clear about what sort of criticism is and is not acceptable here:

Calling out Khloe's hypocrisy and pointing out the many times that she made disparaging comments about other people's appearances is 100 percent allowable.

Using this as an opportunity to make rude comments about Khloe's physique is definitely not okay.

Khloe Kardashian Models Swimwear

At this point, pretty much every major media figure who comments on this sort of thing has had their say -- which means that Piers Morgan has crawled out from under the bridge he calls home in order to hiss into the public's ear.

As you may recall, Piers got fired from his gig on Good Morning Britain last month after waging an ill-advised war on Meghan Markle and her supporters.

So did Piers learn a lesson from that situation?

Piers Morgan-Khloe Kardashian

Has he learned to tone down the creepiness a bit?

Well, yes and no.

Piers penned a column about Khloe's predicament -- and for once in his life, he actually made some decent points.

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

But of course, Piers gotta Piers so he also said some dumb things that make us wish the producers at GMB would re-hire him just so they could fire him again.

"With one carelessly released genuine photo, the scam's been blown," Piers wrote in his usual, melodramatic style.

"Khloe Kardashian's not some wondrously sculpted Venus-like goddess after all, she's just a regular woman with regular looks and a regular body shape.

Piers, M

"No shame in that - at all - yet she's made herself very rich by pretending to be something very different and very special," he continued.

"And the moment that ruthlessly protected mask slipped - she went berserk."

Opining about Khloe's complaints with the way she's portrayed in the media, Piers, of course, felt the need to slip in a couple jabs about her looks:

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

"She even managed to say this with a straight face, which may or may not be down to all the Botox she's had," he wrote.

"As for her soul-breaking belief that the public are awful for thinking they're allowed to talk about her weight, face and personal life – what the hell does she think they're going to talk about when she takes part in a 24/7 reality show and so cynically exploits every aspect of her looks and personal life for massive commercial gain?"

Here's the thing -- Khloe has spent most of her adult life propping up a beauty and fitness empire that's based largely on results obtained from plastic surgery and Photoshop.

Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done

In other words, she's been lying. A lot.

So the sort of backlash she's experiencing now might have been inevitable.

But that doesn't invalidate all of her complaints about the ways in which she's been mistreated by the media.

Piers Morgan on a Red Carpet

In fact, Piers inadvertently proved her point by insulting Khloe's appearance in an article about how she's too concerned with what others think of her appearance.

This is a bizarre tactic for two reasons:

1. It completely undermines Piers's argument, and 

2. Have you seen Piers Morgan? This is not a guy who should be insulting anyone's appearance.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless to Show Her Real Body
Kim, Kylie, Kourtney In Bikinis
Khloe Kardashian Needs to Change Things
Khloe Kardashian is Konfronted
Khloe Confesses
Khloe Kardashian in a Man's Closet

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Stop Hiding Me Like Some Dirty Secret!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Stop Hiding Me Like Some Dirty Secret!
Khloe Kardashian to Scott Disick: Stay Out of My Love Life!
Khloe Kardashian to Scott Disick: Stay Out of My Love Life!
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Prepare for Surrogacy in KUWTK Supertease
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Prepare for Surrogacy in KUWTK Supertease