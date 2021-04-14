Peter Weber: I Should've Quit The Bachelor and Married Hannah Brown!

Obviously, the big story of the day in Bachelor Nation is Colton Underwood's decision to come out as gay.

We applaud him for his courage, especially since he inadvertently overshadowed the latest nonsense surrounding the man who gets our vote for The Worst Bachelor of All-Time.

We're talking, of course, about Peter Weber.

You might feel that Juan Pablo Galavais is more deserving of the title, but it's important to remember that Peter stomped all over the lives of pretty much every finalist in his season.

First, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, even though it seems he was never actually in love with her.

After allowing that relationship to fizzle, Peter half-heartedly dated Madison Prewett.

When he finally lost interest in Madison, Peter dated Kelley Flanagan until -- you guessed it -- he lost interest and called it off.

No Bachelor in history has ever dated so many of his contestants after filming ended, and fans remain curious about Weber's inability to settle down.

The most popular theory is that Peter is a lifelong mama's boy, and in his eyes, no woman can compete with Barbara Weber.

That might be the case, but we'd like to explore another possibility, as well:

Perhaps all of this time, Peter was secretly in love with Hannah Brown.

Yes, as you may recall, Pilot Pete was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Hannah's season.

He made a name for himself by banging Ms. Brown four times in a windmill.

She later returned to make a cameo on his season of The Bachelor -- and it seems Peter very nearly pulled a Clare Crawley and ditched the show in order to wife up Hannah.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Peter says he was as shocked as anyone when Hannah showed up on set.

But unlike the ladies in his contestant pool -- Pete was surprised in a good way.

“At first I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s Hannah, like, there’s no way.’ [I thought] it was a look-alike. I thought it was just this gorgeous girl. and then I realized her smile," he said.

"That bright smile, like, that’s Hannah Brown, holy sh-t."

Peter eventually decided not to rock the boat by inviting Hannah to stay in the mansion and compete with the other girls, but he says there was a time when he was planning to shock everyone by proposing to Hannah.

“I was an idiot, producers probably hated me, but I literally, like, I think they edited this part out, I was like, ‘I’m gonna leave the show, like, if you want to, if you want to give this a shot, I’ll leave right now,’” Peter said.

“And she’s like, ‘You can’t do that, Peter, you’re the Bachelor, you signed a contract.’ I’m like, ‘No, like, I’ll do it. What are they gonna do to me?’ I don’t know what I was thinking that day. I was very confused.”

Sadly, Peter's confusion would continue for the rest of the season -- also, to this day.

It's interesting that Peter was that head-over-heels for Hannah, but it might be even more interesting that producers talked him out of pursuing her.

Why didn't they do the same for Clare? Does this confirm the rumor that they simply didn't like her and wanted a new Bachelorette?

Does it really mean that they liked her even less than they liked Peter?!

Now, we kinda feel bad for reporting this -- no one's self-esteem could survive such a blow.