Peter Weber: I Never Talk to Kelley Flanagan. Not Ever!

Peter Weber has officially moved to New York City.

And, he would also like to make clear, the former Bachelor has also officially moved on from Kelley Flanagan.

Once, and most certainly for all.

It's been about three months after Weber stunned the world by announcing his split from Kelley Flanagan.

The reality star has now spoken to E! News about the status of his relationship with his near-fiancee.

SPOILER ALERT, folks: There is none.

"Obviously, I wish her well and everything," he began.

"I just want her to be happy, more than anything," he emphasized.

"But...we're not in contact anymore," Weber confessed.

"But definitely," the controversial leading man continued.

"I'm always rooting for her," he stated.

"And," Weber expressed, "want her to find her happiness."

Those who have been paying close attention likely aren't surprised.

It's truly not a shock to see Weber and Flanagan no longer being in speaking terms.

Not after Kelley opened up to Kaitlyn Bristowe about Weber in March.

At that time, Kelley was trashing her ex and outlining what led to their break-up.

"If I could put it in the best way," Kelley said on the Off the Vine podcast.

"I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship," she stated.

"Actions kind of speak louder than words," Kelley characterized.

"And it takes a long time to figure that out," she acknowledged.

"If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship," Kelley said, "I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal."

Continued Flanagan at the time:

"Communication is huge in a relationship."

"And there were things where I would essentially be like, 'Hey, this makes me feel like s--t. This makes me feel like this way.'"

Did Weber care?

It didn't seem that way to Flanagan.

The Bachelor suitor explained that things "weren't really changing" with Peter

Kelley lamented the lack of improvement despite how close they may have seemed on social media.

"We were definitely struggling and having hard times during that time," she noted.

"And there was a lot of push back from both ends," Kelley added.

She then said that Peter went public with the split before she wanted him to.

"I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days," she revealed.

Kelley explained that she wanted time "to process it myself before we let the entire world know."

"I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself," she detailed.

She wanted to get her own head on straight "before I have it on blast."

Kelley delicately noted that "that necessarily wasn't granted."

Weber who also dated Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss from his season.

This was prior to planning to move in with Kelley before everything went sideways.

However, he didn't take the bait from E! News.

He didn't put his foot any further in his mouth or make anything worse with Flanagan.

"It was a great relationship and I'll always care so deeply for her," he simply said, adding:

"You know, the relationship ended up not working out in the long run, and that's OK.

"I learned so much from her and I'm so thankful that she came in my life."

This is all very diplomatic. And he still wasn't done:

"I truly want nothing but all the best things for her."

Kelley, for her part, reportedly turned down a chance to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

In fact, she may be dating someone new.

"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," the 28-year old said in early January.

"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," she stated.

"I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days," Kelley expressed.

"But for now I just want to focus on my happiness!" she concluded. "2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"