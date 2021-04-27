Mike Sorrentino: Ronnie Magro Is Innocent & Demi Lovato Is Gonna DIE!

As you've likely heard by now, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro is in trouble with the law once again.

Magro was arrested on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles last week following an incident involving his girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Despite the fact that he was still on probation from earlier assault charges, Ronnie was released on $100,000 bail just a few hours after being taken into custody.

There's no word yet as to when Magro's case will go to trial, and it might be several months before we find out his fate.

We also don't know if Ronnie will be fired by MTV as a result of the allegations against him, but that seems like a very likely outcome at this point.

Normally, in a situation like this one, people who work with Ronnie would come forward to express their support for the alleged victims, but curiously, the other stars of Jersey Shore have remained silent on this issue.

Fans have been highly critical and suggested that this is an instance in which silence speaks volumes.

While we won't go so far as to say that this hesitance to speak out is the same as a show of support for Ronnie, it is rather curious that Mike Sorrentino is the only member of the Shore family to speak out on the matter, and he did so out of self-interest.

On Twitter yesterday, a user called Mike's attention to an article from a site called News Break which mistakenly ran his photo instead of Ronnie's.

"Something wrong here?" this person asked, prompting Mike to tweet, "Send the link I'm suing."

Clearly, Mike was upset -- and that was only the beginning of his tirade.

"You put my picture with the wrong story idiots!!" Mike later tweeted.

"You suck!!!" he added, tagging the site and once again threatening to sue.

It seems that Mike eventually calmed down and decided to delete all of his tweets.

We don't know if he did so because the site complied with his demands, or because he feared such a tirade would hurt his chances in a future lawsuit.

But we do know that this isn't the first social media controversy that Mike has gotten wrapped up in this month.

A new documentary about Demi Lovato premiered on YouTube recently, and the singer surprised fans by revealing that she's not completely free of intoxicating substances, but she is instead what she calls "California sober" meaning that she still smokes weed and drinks alcohol in moderation.

“I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again,” Lovato explained.

“I know I’m done with the stuff that’s going to kill me, right?”

Lots of sober celebs took issue with Lovato's approach to recovery, but none was as outspoken as Sorrentino:

"If you’re in recovery [‘California sober’] sounds good but it’s just a really slippery slope,” Mike said on the most recent episode of his podcast.

On Facebook, he made his case in a much more blunt (no pun intended) fashion:

"If you're in recovery and reading this California sober will kill you [100 emoji]," Mike wrote along with a link to an article about Demi.

Yeah, Mike might be overstating his case there just a smidge, but clearly, this is not a man who does subtlety.