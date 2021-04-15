Meri Brown: I'm Not in My Marriage for Money, Okay?!?

Meri Brown would like to set the record straight.

Or, at the very least, she would like to try to set the recordd straight.

The veteran Sister Wives star is clearly aware of the narrative that has surrounded her for over a year now, the one in which viewers watch her on television and/or read her on social media and ask one simple question:

What the heck is she doing with Kody Brown?!?

This sort of chatter has only grown louder of late because Kody has been extra awful to Meri on recent Sister Wives episodes.

Just a couple weeks ago, the selfish loser admitted there's no longer a spark between him and his first wife and that he had no interest sleeping with her ever again.

This confession came not long after Kody also told the world that he's simply given up on his marriage to Meri.

Why, therefore, hasn't Meri given up on Kody in response?

This is what many fans would like to know, and Meri's reluctance to even consider a divorce has caused many to wonder whether she's sticking around just for a paycheck.

"Please please leave!" a Twitter user screamed as Meri earlier iin the week, adding:

"Please show set the example that no woman should be treated that way by a man. I know this is your income but please find a man that loves you and treats you the way you deserve.

"I was so sad watching that episode."

Meri, as you can see above, did not take kindly to the notion that she's only remaining with Kody to keep getting paid by TLC.

"The fact that you assume I make any decisions based on ‘income’ just shows that you don’t know me or my situation,” she clapped back, adding with some apparent sarcasm;

"I appreciate your encouragement though."

While an endless array of Sister Wives viewers across the globe have been urging Meri to leave Kody for a very long time now, there are some supporters out there.

One person, for example, recently pointed out that viewers only see what the producers keep on air when things are edited.

Added another defender:

“You don’t spend 30 years with someone to just give up. Marriage is not only being there for the good times.”

Meri spoke out in strong-worded detail early this past December.

"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we've hadd ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn't that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows," she wrote on Instagram of Kody.

"But here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed.

"I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able."

Meri concluded back then as follows:

I'm human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I've fallen.

Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN.

I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up.

So there you have it, we guess.

We just pray Meri understands that our hopes for her getting out of this relationship is based purely around her happiness.

She seems miserable these days.

And we think she deserves better. Simple as that.