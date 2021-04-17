Meri Brown: I Can't Believe I'm a 50-Year Old Orphan

Meri Brown has more important things to worry about these days than the opinions of total strangers.

She knows what people on social media are saying.

She knows they're urging her to leave selfish husband Kody Brown, but Meri has already said on many occasions she isn't going anywhere.

Her marital status is the least of Meri's worries these days anyway.

As previously and sadly reported, Meri's mother died at the age of 76 last month.

The Sister Wives star then wrote a moving tribute to Bonnie, but it's clear Meri still isn't over the passiing.

Nor would we expect her to be, of course.

Bonnie died unexpectantly and, let's face it, one is never prepared for the loss of a parent no matter what.

"It's a strange thing being a 50 year old orphan," Meri wrote on Instagram on Friday, April 16.

"I mean, we all expect our parents to pass before us, and to be real, I'm pretty sure mom and dad were both pretty satisfied with their lives.

"With 7 kids, and 5 of them still living, plus many grandkids and great-grandkids (I have no idea how many, I'd have to count, I usually just asked mom because she knew) they have a pretty stellar legacy they've left behind."

That should serve as some comfort, of course, and yet...

"Today marks 3 weeks since mom left us, way too soon, way too unexpectedly," Brown continued.

"It's been a strange swirl of emotions.

"Hanging out with my sisters brings many laughs, memories, and tears, and I'm only going to assume, healing as well.

"We wonder why this happened like it did, we start seeing the little things that had been going on and wonder if it was some sort of unknown preparation of the end getting near."

Bonnie appeared on multiple Sister Wives episodes and was pretty well-known to fans of the franchise because she helped run Bonnie's bed and breakfast in Utah.

She was very close to her daughter.

And to her son-in-law.

Even Kody paid tribute to Bonnie after her passing.

Concluded Meri in her latest post:

Now I sit here, grieving for her, and learning to jump into life without her.

Learning to pick up the pieces of where she left off. Learning to be the kind of person she was, and the kind of person she would be proud of.

I don't know how to do this all without her. I really don't. I know she's close, I only hope I can hear her whisperings as she gives me hope and guidance. Because I'm going to need a lot of that....

We salute Meri for her candor and her vulnerability.

There's nothing that can really be said, however.

We just hope she leans on those close enough to her and remembers all the amazing times with her mother and that, eventually, the following old adage rings true for her:

Time heals all wounds.