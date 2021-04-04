Meri Brown Buries Her Mother, Shares Heart-Shattering Message

Meri Brown is really struggling right now.

For a very understandable and a very sad reason.

As previously confirmed by the Sister Wives star, her mother, Bonnie, passed away last weekend at the age of 76.

The TLC personality mourned her late parent in a beautiful, albeit heart-breaking, Instagram post at the time.

"76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman," wrote Meri, adding:

"This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others.

"This woman who would drop everything for you. This woman who was strong, resilient, compassionate.

"This woman who was a safe place to land, no matter where, no matter when. This woman, this beautiful woman, my mom."

This past Wednesday, meanwhile, the Browns gathered to bury Bonnie.

Afterward, Meri reflected on the several days that had passed since she lost the person closest to her.

“Seven days of hell, of unimaginable pain, of chaos and confusion. Seven days of more tears than I thought were in me. Seven days of wondering, what do I do now?" she wrote online.

"She always told me, when I get the call, I will go, it will be immediate and without warning. She didn't lie."

Meri hasn't revealed the cause of Bonnie's death, but she has said it was not expected.

Bonnie was not ill or anything at the time she passed away.

"There was so much left undone. So many things she knew that I don't. So many questions unanswered," continued Meri in this new post.

"I don't know how to do this, how to move through the immense grief. This was NOT in my plan, she was supposed to be here so much longer."

Bonnie appeared on a handful of Sister Wives episodes and was known to viewers and followers because she also lent a helping hand in Utah, playing a role with Lizzie's Heritage Inn.

"I can only hope that since God had a plan for her, he has one for me as well. Because I feel so lost," wrote Meri, opening up in such a vulnerable and tragic manner.

"They say the pain doesn't last forever, that God provides strength to carry the pain and endure the grief. I'm still waiting for that. Because right now I don't feel strong.

"And I usually am."

Our heart absolutely breaks for Meri, who concluded as follows:

She was a light, a safe place, to all who knew her, and even to those who didn't. Her life was truly centered on Christ, more than any person I've ever known.

She was a giver, her home always a refuge, her arms always ready to give a hug.

I miss my mom. I miss my rock.

We send our condolences to Meri and her loved ones.

May Bonnie rest in peace.