Melissa Gorga: Yes, Joe and I Have Talked About Divorce

It's no secret that Joe and Melissa Gorga have been experiencing some problems in recent months.

Once considered the most stable of any couple on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Gorgas now behave as though their marriage is hanging by a thread.

Fans have openly wondered if the couple is putting on an act for the cameras, exaggerating their problems to make up for the lack of drama created by the deportation of Joe Giudice.

That sort of thing happens on reality shows with surprising frequency.

But it doesn't seem to be the case for the Gorgas.

In fact, Melissa has now confirmed that the situation got so bad at one point that she and Joe discussed the possibility of divorce.

“I don’t know how seriously it’s come up,” Melissa told Access Hollywood this week.

“Have we, like, brought it up and gaffed about it? Probably, yeah. But never anything that we – nothing’s ever happened to us other than these highs and lows," she added.

"I’m probably a little more busy than I’ve ever been, and that affects him, and he admits that there’s insecurities with that. You know, men don’t necessarily understand that [women] don’t need you… we want you.”

Melissa went on to reveal that she and Joe are in a better place these days -- but she doesn't deny that their situation got very dark at one point.

“We haven’t felt like this in a very long time and it gets very real when it’s about the [family] and it makes us – it hurts," she told the outlet.

"You remember how it felt and how stressful it is, you know? That’s the worst. I hate when it goes into that. I really do.”

Melissa went on to say that the pressures that come with marrying into such a melodramatic family have put a strain on her relationship.

“I have married into this, okay,” she said.

“Not only do I have Joe, but I’m now working – kind of – and being with my sister-in-law all the time. So I’m not asking for an award or anything, but I’m just saying," she added.

"It’s not always easy to balance that strong personality and they have personalities that they’re very set in their ways."

Gorga added that despite the difficulties, she has nothing but profound respect for her in-laws.

"They’re great people, they’re good-hearted people, but it’s just that what they believe, is what they believe," she stated.

"And that’s difficult to kind of maneuver around all the time.”

Fans have expressed shock over recent RHONJ scenes that highlight the changes that have taken place in the Gorgas' marriage over the past year.

During one recent episode, Joe accused Melissa of acting as though she's not even married during a trip to the Jersey Shore.

Was that altercation staged for the cameras, or were the Gorgas really that angry with each other?

We may never know for sure -- but whatever the case, these are not the Gorgas we came to know and love so many seasons ago.

We wish Joe and Melissa all the best as they attempt to patch up their marriage.