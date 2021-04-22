Melissa Gorga: Teresa Giudice Was Miserable with Joe For 10 Friggen Years!

When Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice agreed to divorce in late 2019, it came as a surprise to absolutely no one.

The spouses had each accused the other of cheating not long beforehand.

They had each spent several months in prison for bankruptcy fraud... and Joe was on the verge of being deported.

The relationship was clearly over at that point.

Fans were not exactly shocked.

For Melissa Gorga, however, there actually was something surprising about this split.

She was expecting it take place even earlier!

Gorga spoke to Jackie Goldschneider on Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I really want her to be happy," she expressed.

Gorga explained "because I truly believe she hasn’t been happy in 10 years, minimum."

Teresa, of course, has now moved on to Louie Ruelas.

She and her relatively new lover appear to be quite serious.

There has even been a great deal of talk of an engagement even making its way around the Internet.

Gorga also spoke of her sister-in-law and her budding romance with Ruelas.

“I want to see who she is when she has a little bit of that happiness,” she shared.

Gorga then affirmed: “I am so excited for her to be happy.”

In a subsequent confessional, Gorga elaborated on this point.

"Teresa held a lot behind those walls," she observed.

Gorga explained: "She was always on the defense trying to like, back up what her marriage was, what her life was."

Teresa and Joe are parents to four daughters.

Despite everything, the two have remained on amicable terms since their split.

The former couple even joked on air a few weeks ago about how easy their divorce has been.

Which, if you think about it, may also back up Gorga's point here.

It may also signify just how bad of a shape the two were in before deciding to go their separate ways.

Many think that things would be more bitter now if their marriage had been healthier before.

Added Gorga on Wednesday's installment:

"If she has a nice guy next to her holding her hand, making her feel good about herself."

Gorga stated: "she’s gonna chill and she’s gonna feel content and loved and I think [she’s] gonna be such a better Teresa.”

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce in September.

The later is currently living in the Bahamas.

He is training to fight Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa, in a boxing match... which something that really is scheduled to happen.

Teresa even traveled to the Bahamas earlier this month with Ruelas.

The new couple sat down for a dinner with her ex-husband and kids.

How mature, right?

Tre spoke to Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“They’ve talked over the phone," Teresa said of her boyfriend and her ex.

"Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him," she detailed, "which I thought was the most amazing thing ever."

It was certainly a promising display of maturity and mutual respect.

Of course, this took place before the world had heard so many alarming things from Luis Ruelas' ex-girlfriends.

Let us hope that Teresa has a very different experience.