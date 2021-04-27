Meghan Markle Slammed By Royalists: Stop Upstaging Kate Middleton's Kids!

Meghan Markle has been the target of some very strange criticisms in recent years.

But while 1,000-word thinkpieces about the Meghan's curtsying ability (or lack thereof) will always be absurd, the latest smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex is probably the most ridiculous to date.

As you're probably aware, Harry attended Prince Philip's funeral last week, and Meghan stayed home with baby Archie.

At the time, Meghan was accused of disrespecting Philip's legacy, but thankfully, most of that criticism has died down amid reports that she was advised by her doctors not to fly due to her pregnancy.

Yes, Meghan is expecting her second child, but she'll receive no respite from the blistering criticism of the British tabloid press, any more than she did during her first pregnancy.

What's more, the baby girl, when she arrives, will almost certainly be placed under the same microscope that has made life so strange and difficult for Archie.

Case in point, earlier this week, Meg went for a stroll with baby Archie in tow.

Some paparazzi snapped pics of the mother and son and labeled them as the family's first photos "since Harry returned to the US."

Even though it does not look as though the photos were posed or planned in any way, Meg haters insist that she timed the photo op so that the pics would overshadow the birthday of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis.

“Fascinating timing here,” one person tweeted.

“Gotta try and upstage the Cambridges somehow," another added.

“Heavily pregnant and as usual right on time,” a third chimed in.

“The photo is so well staged,” a fourth critic remarked.

According the Meghan's most psychotic haters, she has a pattern of using events in her personal life to try and upstage other members of the royal family.

They note that the Sussexes used the occasion of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brookbanks to announce her first pregnancy.

Then, in February of 2021, Meghan announced her second pregnancy just days after Eugenie welcomed her first child.

Sounds like a bit of a reach to us, but there's no lengths the Meg haters will not go to in order to justify their bigotry.

Look, in all likelihood, Meghan had multiple reasons for staying home from Philip's funeral, and she chose the most acceptable one when announcing her decision to the public.

But that in no way means that she was sitting round thinking of ways to sabotage her in-laws during the few days that Harry was overseas.

If anything, all the ill-intent that's ascribed to Meghan seems to be a result of projection from the royals -- they engage in duplicitous, manipulative behavior fairly regularly, so they assume everyone else is doing the same.

But every once in a while a pure soul wanders into their midst -- a Diana or a Meghan -- to remind them that the world is not really an evil place, they Queen and company have just been seeing the worst of it for far too long.