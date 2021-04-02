Meghan Markle: I Want NOTHING to Do With My Dad & Wicked Half-Sister!

Meghan Markle has endured quite a lot over the past three weeks.

And she's done it all on the largest stage imaginable.

As you've no doubt heard by now, Meghan sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, and the highly-anticipated television event more than lived up the hype.

The Duchess of Sussex shocked viewers by revealing that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed concerns about her son's skin tone while she was pregnant.

She then revealed that she struggled with deep depression and thoughts of suicide as a result of the intense pressure put upon her by the British Royal Family and the UK tabloid press.

Of course, those who have been following Meghan closely know that she's no stranger to familial mistreatment

During the interview, Meghan was asked about a woman named Samantha Grant who has claimed to be Meghan's sister.

Samantha has written a tell-all memoir about her relationship with Meghan entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister.

Due to a lack of interest from every publishing house on the planet, Grant self-published her book (under her newly-acquired name of Samantha Markle), and she's been desperately attempting to drum up interest ever since.

When asked about this bizarre turn of events, Meghan confirmed what's already been reported elsewhere -- she scarcely has any idea who the author is, and they definitely did not grow up together.

“I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don‘t know me,” Meghan said.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know. I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings.”

Samantha accused Meghan of lying during the Oprah interview, and she has spent the weeks since carping about the 8-second segment if the interview in which her book was discussed.

“The truth was totally ignored and omitted," Grant claimed.

“I don’t know how she can say, ‘I don’t know her’ and she was an only child. We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?”

Samantha is the daughter of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, who has also attempted to make a career out of exploiting Meghan's fame,

Thomas has sold letters from Meghan to tabloids, and he is currently campaigning for an Oprah interview of his own.

Thankfully, the Queen of All Media has thus far ignored his creepy pleas, and we're sure she'll continue to do so.

As for how Meghan is handling the unwelcome resurfacing of her more opportunistic relatives, insiders say she's not the least bit bothered by it.

“[Meghan] is in a great space and is focusing on making the world a better place instead of being angry at her toxic family,” one such source tells In Touch.

“She pities them for succumbing to greed and having nothing better to do with their time than sell stories.”

The insider adds that Meghan's relationship with mother, Doria Ragland, is so strong that it more than makes up for the tattered bonds with her sister and father.

“The good Doria brings into Meghan’s life outweighs Thomas and Samantha’s drama,” says the insider.

So while Meghan's time with the Royal Family might not have been a fairy tale, it seems she's enjoying a happy ending after all.