Meghan Markle: Becoming Besties With Obamas, Clintons as She Mulls White House Run?

Meghan Markle is undeniably one of the most famous women on the planet, and she'll certainly never want for anything from a material standpoint.

But it seems unlikely that her ambitions could ever be satisfied by mere fame and fortune.

Meghan is soon to welcome her second child, and it may seem that she has just about everything that a person could want.

From the start of their relationship, however, Harry and Meghan have made it clear that the thing they desire most is to give back.

And as the pair continue to put down roots in the US, it seems increasingly likely that that desire will lead them into the political arena.

Rumors about Meghan's desire to run for president have been circulating for months now, but don't expect the Duchess to throw her hat in the ring anytime soon.

Meghan is only 39, and she seems well aware that there's nothing to be gained by rushing her political career.

Instead, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Meghan is hard at work "building a network of contacts and supporters" that will be able to offer assistance when she finally makes her first foray into politics.

The outlet claims that Meghan and Harry have already formed close friendships with several high-profile couples, including the Obamas and the Clintons.

"Michelle has been giving Meghan and Harry guidance on a variety of issues from public and political perception, building charities and working within the Netflix family," a source tells The Sun.

"Meghan is gathering high profile allies in the Democratic Party and positioning herself towards becoming politically active in the not too distant future," the insider adds.

"She feels that by entering into the political world she can really make a difference where it counts."

Marrying into a foreign royal family and then returning to your home country to run for office isn't the most orthodox way to kick off a political career, but it seems the Sussexes are none too concerned about the "normal" way of doing things.

"Harry and Meghan are not doing things in any conventional way in any aspect of their lives and careers," one source says.

"While others take years to break into aspects of society and political circles, this couple have smashed through all barriers."

And it appears as though the same qualities that attracted criticism in the UK are earning Meghan praise from all the right people on this side of the pond.

"Meghan has impressed with her purpose and brave desire to speak her truth," says the insider.

"Certainly speaking out against her in-laws and their courtiers took guts and showed she is not afraid to voice her beliefs, no matter the implications."

And while Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview has been a subject of scorn and derision overseas, in the US, it's earned her a slew of new fans.

"That interview really resonated with Democrat leaders. Not only did they see a woman have poise, control, believability and relatable emotion, but also someone whose words reached all communities across the country," one source tells The Sun.

"For the party she is a potential vessel, who they know shares many of their beliefs. If she is not considering an immediate entrance into politics, certainly having her support for certain candidates is huge...a real endorsement," the insider adds.

"And that is why many Democratic officials are interested in working with Meghan. Conversations and alliances are already growing."

And you can be sure those "conversations and alliances" are causing grave concern in London.

After all, it's looking more and more like Meghan and Harry ditched the dusty figureheads who were holding them back in order to associate with people who have real power.