Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Prince Philip: "You Will Be Greatly Missed"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have penned a message in honor of the latter's late grandfather.

As we're sure you've read about by now, Prince Philip died on Friday morning at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh had recently been hospitalized and undergone surgery, so the news of his passing was not exactly unexpected.

But that doesn't mean it didn't hit very close to home for those who knew him best.

"In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021," a dedication on Markle and Harry's Archewell Foundation website now reads.

"Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed."

Harry, it is believed, will likely return to the United Kingdom for the first time in over a year to attend his grandfather's funeral.

In accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines, he will likely be able to quarantine for multiple days and be tested for the virus before joining his family for the funeral at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Markle is pregnant and it's unclear whether she'll join her husband.

Following her explosive remarks last month to Oprah Winfrey, it's also unclearr whether Meghan would simply serve as an awkward distraction during this period of mourning if she were to show up for the burial and service.

Read a message from Buckingham Palace on Friday:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course."

Harry and Meghan made it evident in their aforementioned Oprah interview that they weren't close to many members of the Royal Family.

But Harry got along very well with Prince Philip.

They were frequently seen smiling and joking around while on official outings together.

Philip also played a critical role in Prince William and Prince Harry's lives after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Although he retired from public duty in 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh was around for many major family milestones -- suchh as Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

He was also present for a historic photo after the birth of the couple's first child, Archie, in May 2019.

See for yourself below:

Former President Barack Obama, meanwhile, shared a nice message earlier today in the wake of Philip's passing.

Wrote the ex-Commander-in-Chief:

"Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness -- all in service of something greater.

"Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people."

President Joe Biden released a statement of his own on Friday, writing:

“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time.”

"On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly."