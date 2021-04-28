Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: More Hated In the UK Than Ever Before!

Here in the US, Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey was a major boon to the popularity of the already-beloved Duchess.

But it seems that overseas, the candid conversation between two queens had a very different effect.

In fact, a new poll conducted by the British organization YouGov reveals that Meghan's popularity has dropped 5 percentage points in the past six weeks.

And while on this side of the pond, one gets the impression that the royal family is less popular than ever, it seems that's not the case in the UK. ...

It seems that several members of the Windsor clan have enjoyed increased popularity in recent weeks and some are more beloved now than ever before.

Queen Elizabeth II has retained the top spot with the highest approval rating of all living royals.

No surprise there, as the nation seems to have rallied around Her Majesty following the death of Prince Philip.

Other royals who are on the upswing include Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.

In fact, a whopping 80 percent of Brits say they have a "positive or very positive" view of William.

He's topped only by the Queen, who enjoys an 85 percent approval rating.

Predictably bringing up the rear is Prince Andrew, who received a positive rating from just 10 percent of respondents, likely as a result of the aptly-named Prince Andrew sex scandals.

In second-last place is Meghan, with an approval rating of 29 percent.

Harry comes in fourth-last (just ahead of Camilla Parker Bowles) with an approval rating of just 43 percent.

Harry's rating is down 6 points since Mid-March ... while Meghan's is down an astonishing 32 percent.

Obviously, this is an insane situation, and we'd like to speak candidly for a moment to any Brits who might be reading this.

So if you're American please step out of the room and hum the national anthem for a few minutes.

Okay. Brits, what the hell are you doing?

Sure, you have a pretty messy past with all that imperialism and whatnot, but for years, you've enjoyed unquestioned moral superiority over us Americans.

It probably peaked right around the time we elected Donald Trump, or maybe it was the day we stormed our own Capitol Building.

Anyway, if you'll pardon the pun, you're royally messing things up for yourselves right now.

We know that Meghan is an American actress, so she might be giving you Wallis Simpson vibes, but don't let nationalism cloud your judgment here.

And please don't let your allegiance to a bunch of posh figureheads screw with your moral compass.

Meghan got a raw deal from your royals, as well as from your tabloid press, and no one's gonna take away your citizenship if you tell those wankers to piss off, or whatever it is you say in situations like this.

Now if you'll excuse us, we'd like to welcome the Americans back into the room.

We're gonna discuss the kind of football where the players pretend not to be injured and wind up with severe brain damage as a result.