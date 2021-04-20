Matt Roloff Extends Massive Peace Offering, Hosts Unexpected Family Reunion

Family feuds?

What family feuds?!?

Over this past weekend, much to the extreme surprise of many Little People, Big World fans around the globe, Matt Roloff apparently kicked off a tradition that he hopes will take place every year.

And which he hopes will bring all his loved ones closer than ever before.

As you can see above, the father of four hosted a rather large gathering on his farm in Oregon.

It included:

All of his kids: Molly, Jacob, Jeremy and Zach.

The spouses of these children.

All of Matt's grandkids.

And even his ex-wife, Amy, and her fiance, Chriis Marek.

"Wait?? What?? My clan all together enjoying the first annual April Sunny Day roloff family farm BBQ at @rolofffarms," wrote Matt as a caption to the snapshot.

Why did this reunion likely come as a surprise to those who follow the Roloffs closely?

Because there's been some rumored tension between various individuals within the group of late.

For example, sources recently alleged that Amy and Chris had not invited Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, to their upcoming wedding.

This development seemingly comes on the heels of Chandler saying she would never attend the event anyway.

Audrey Roloff, meanwhile, has been distant from her in-laws for a couple of years now.

She, Jacob and Jacob's wife, Isabel, have especially clashed online, with the latter two often hurling stronger and stronger amounts of shade at Audrey and her husband, Jeremy.

This past January, for instance, Isabel expressed shock and anger over Audrey's book promotion on the wake of the recent insurrection against the U.S Capitol.

Jacob, meanwhile, has outright labeled his brother as a conspiracy theorist who should be ignored at all times.

He said this after Jeremy spread dangerous misinformation last year about the cause of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

"Many many people message me re: my brother and his posts," Jacob said at the time.

"I (try to) speak to him often, and especially when it is overt disinformation. Like today. I wish it wasn't so! But it is.

"Educate and speak to the people around you! Resistance to the glut and easiness of conspiracies is hugely important right now."

Jacob had previously slammed Jeremy for claiming “all looters and rioters are Democrats” and said his claim was very "flawed" after a series of protests broke out nationwide in the summer and fall of 2020.

And yet... there are Jeremy and Jacob in their father's photo far above, at least acting the part of siblings who get along.

What a pleasant surrprise, right?

As far as we can tell, no other member of the Roloff has shared photos from the first annual April Sunny Day roloff family farm BBQ.

But perhaps they will at some point in the immediate future.

And, even if they do not, it's just nice to see such a large andd diverse group coming together in such fashion, isn't it?

Little People, Big World returns with new episodes on May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.